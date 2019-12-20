Northward inmate found dead in cell

HMP Northward

(CNS): Durney Ebanks (52) was found dead in his cell at HMP Northward on Wednesday evening, officials from the prison said in a press release Friday. Ebanks was found lying unresponsive on his bed by two prison officers, who administered emergency measures before the medical technicians (EMTs) arrived a few minutes later. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The RCIPS has confirmed that, as per established protocol when there is a death in custody, an inquiry is ongoing, but at this time no foul play is suspected.

According to CNS records, Ebanks, who struggled with cocaine addiction, spent a good deal of time at Northward for various offences, from drug related crimes to more recently indecent exposure, for which he was jailed last year.

