New house stirs up access concerns

(CNS): A substantial residential home that has recently been completed in West Bay is stirring up concerns over access for residents in the area. The owners of the house by Alfresco Restaurant and Henning Beach appear to be pushing the boundaries of their property into Mary Mollie Hydes Road, which is likely to interfere with local traffic. New trees and decorative rock gardens are encroaching into the public road, which is already a relatively busy and congested area.

Ezmie Smith, who is an executive member of the Concerned Citizens group and a member of the Public Lands Commission, has written an open email to officials and the media about the latest access issue. Smith noted the continued problems with access around the islands and the tendency for developers to act without permission and not face any consequences.

Smith said the trees and rock gardens are affecting the part of Mary Mollie Hydes Road that merges with Town Hall Road and where many tour buses take guests to offer them what is now a very rare glimpse of Seven Mile Beach. In addition, she pointed out that the encroachment is reducing the width of an already narrow but busy junction used by vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.

Concerned Citizens has also queried the overall wisdom of allowing such a large property on the site and noted the proximity of the beachfront side landscaping to the highwater mark.

Smith stated that she and her fellow activists are not complaining for the sake of it but have genuine concerns about what they believe are ongoing violations regarding waterfront development and the blocking of access that has left local people with a decreasing opportunity to enjoy the beach.

After the public outcry over the wall by the new Seven Mile Public Beach renovation, which is now being reduced, Smith said it seemed that as soon as one problem is addressed another springs up.

“Government has to be more responsible to look into the things that affect the public and not wait for the outcry,” she said, as she urged officials to look into the infractions that appear to have occurred on this site.

Related

Category: development, Local News