MLAs push AG to deport gay lawyer
(CNS): Several members of the Legislative Assembly, led by Anthony Eden (SAV), who has made a number of homophobic statements in the past, were pushing the attorney general on Friday to deport Dr Leo Raznovich, who is a legal resident in the Cayman Islands.
The members questioned why he was still in Cayman and made unsubstantiated allegations about the lawyer that he was causing pain to people here by advocating for gay rights and that he had no right to criticise the recent appeal court decision.
Raznovich, who was a professor at the Truman Bodden Law School, is a human rights specialists, and advocating for the LGBT community is one of his jobs as a senior research fellow at the Intersectional Centre for Inclusion and Social Justice.
Eden said that Raznovich should not be allowed to criticise the traditions of this country on the international stage, and along with Ezzard Miller called for the attorney general to have him deported. While Raznovich no longer works at the law school, he is a legal dependent of his husband, who is a lawyer at Maples.
But the MLAs all criticised Raznovich’s outspoken support for the LGBT community in Cayman and his appearance in court at the lawyers’ table with Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, the couple who have been fighting for recognition of their relationship and right to a family life here for some four years.
In addition to offering pro bono assistance on that case, Raznovich has supported and provided advice for free to Colours Cayman, the only LGBT organisation that represents the community in Cayman and fights for its rights.
As lawmakers began examining the money allocated to the Attorney General’s Chambers in the 2020/21 budget, they asked AG Samuel Bulgin to update them on the Day and Bodden case. The attorney general explained that they are currently discussing costs because government is trying to make the couple pay its costs, even though the court found that the government has been breaching several of their human rights.
Bulgin said he did not yet know if Day and Bodden were planning on taking the case to the Privy Council and he would await instructions from government if they did. But during the discussion about the case, Opposition Leader Arden McLean began implying that foreigners who oppose the court’s decision should not be allowed to speak.
Shortly afterwards, Eden said that same-sex marriage was not a human right, and yet every time he turned around “this individual” was abusing his place here. He accused Raznovich of “inflicting so much pain on so many of our people in Cayman” and asked, “Why are they rubbing dirt in our face?” He again claimed that no gay people who had chosen this lifestyle had ever been injured or harassed, as he again perpetrated the myth of a foreign agenda by the LGBT community.
Eden told the attorney general to talk to him about how he was still here and “bad mouthing people”. He also attacked Governor Martyn Roper, who had supported the chief justice’s decision to legalise same-sex marriage (which had been appealed by the government).
Miller asked the attorney general whether the border control law allows Cabinet to deport someone if they don’t like what they are doing. He then asked Bulgin to discuss the matter with Cabinet or the wider public to write in and ask for deportation of anyone they feel is abusing their place here.
However, Premier Alden McLaughlin again warned members that the Legislative Assembly must deal with the court’s direction to create a legal framework to recognise same-sex unions that would afford those couples the same legal rights as marriage. He said that if the legislature does not deal with the issue promptly in the New Year, he had no doubt that if the UK had to step in, it would not just impose civil unions or partnerships, but same-sex marriage.
How is this even legal?? He’s a legal resident who has not breached any law. So we’re allowed to deport gays but I guess the pedophiles in government can stay!
And all the people who have children out of wedlock!
Cayman is a place that uses God to put on a facade but underneath the surface it’s just as corrupt and evil as any other nation. Sad really.
I hope the U.S. deports the Caymanian “pilot” who had sexual relations with a 13 year old girl, this is disgusting behavior.
I have always respected Mr Eden and he is entitled to his beliefs, but they go too far and this is a classic example.
There are many registered voting Caymanians that are appalled by what we are seeing during this fanatical regime both in and out of the LA. I’d be okay with the UK seizing control, enacting SIPL, investigating every duplicitous MLA, and updating our Constitution to include all those marginalized or excluded from representation. This Opposition are no better than the Unity shills and it is bad for our Islands.
Cns, don’t know why you are defending this man. He is subject to the law just like everyone else. Stirring up nonsense.
CNS: He is also defended by the law.
The thing Eden and the other throwbacks don’t seem to understand is that they are free to live their lives and raise their families with any “traditional” values they want. It’s when they start trying to force their foolishness on other people like Raznovich that they violate human rights.
Raznovich isn’t demanding that Anthony Eden be gay. He is just asking to make his own choices.
any comment mr governor???.
uk should impose direct rule for 6 months. that will teach these backward morons.
Didn’t something like this happen in Germany starting in the 1930s. This was a Christian Nation, The S.S. belt buckles said “God is With Us”.
My error- German soldiers belt buckle had the “God is with us” on it. S.S. did not. result.
Sooo these MLA just violated the constitution are about o be removed right?
Bet if you put that on the referendum he would be OUT
mr eden, is it the christian way to deny the rights of a caymanian child just because that child is born out of wedlock? by not allowing mother to remain and take care of child until 18 yrs old as is the divorced mothers rights?
#caymankind
Thank you Mr. Eden. We need more people like you who aren’t afraid of the liberal agenda and who stand for tradition, family values and the rule of law according to the Holy Bible and simple common sense. Don’t be dissuaded by their usual tactic of playing the victim and then calling out anyone that doesn’t agree with their agenda as a hater or the many other fancy name calling tactics they love to use as their defense. Truly an Honorable man!
You need to go back to church or reread your bible. I am against gay marriage but I am comfortable enough in my lifestyle and religion to know that:
1. What other people do doesn’t physically affect me unless they approach me and then I politely refuse.
2. Don’t care what other people do in the privacy of their own home.
3. Know that what they do, to me based on my religious upbringing is a sin, but that is between them and God.
Next you know they will be trying to kick people out of the country if they are against the port. This is a slippery slope. Look at all the really fascist and dangerous regimes today and through history and they all deported those who were against what they believed. Last major time it happened was in a country in Europe where political opponents, minorities, the handicapped, Polish, Serbian and the Jewish people were “deported” and never seen from again.
Have they sank so low? They claim to be Christian and act in such way. The lord said homosexuality is an abomination but the lord also said love they neighbor. They push away the LGBT community yet the lord hugged whores and sinners like his own brother and sister.
I remember learning about this sort of policy when I was at school. Reinhard Heydrick was Himmler’s No.2 in Nazi Germany. At first, he thought the best idea would be to expel all the Jews from Germany to Madagascar. When that couldn’t work practically, he set up the Nazi death squads (Einsatzgruppen) and then when that was found to be too slow (they only murdered about 1m Jews, gays, gypsies etc,), he came up with the idea of the gas chambers.
First they came for Anthony Eden and I did not speak out
Because I think he’s a dinosaur-era homophobe who deserves to be removed from modern society.
Hey, if you don’t like our elected leaders, go somewhere else.
Mr. Anthony is a man of integrity. He is a man of wisdom.
Yes let’s deport all criminals in government and their mistresses who can’t pass their Spanish test then those influencing and corrupting immigration and our workforce to employ their nationals who are inundating and undermining our economy and society. Frigging Hypocrites!
The government, police and hospital would be empty…
Hate speech is speech that attacks a person or a group on the basis of protected attributes such as race, religion, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
Bill of Rights of the Cayman Islands Constitution, specifically Section 11, guarantees freedom of expression.
Eh .. like hate speech against Christians you guys express everyday on this site?
Caymanians have never had an honest and open discussion about the society we want and what price we are willing to pay to get that society. This is largely because of the corruption that has ensured that the country is (and will remain) under the control of large corporate entities and the wealthiest people within our country.
There are a lot of Johnny come latelys around here that pose a significant and immediate threat to these islands than Mr Raznovich that need to be deported. some are in fact extremely dangerous to society and are convicted criminals who come here and get bank accounts at banks which deny local felons of that same service. We are better than this Cayman! Those hemorrhaging our economy and putting a serious strain on our infrastructure and importing guns and narcotics need to go first then but that would mean that the MLA Side Ting business would have to stop. Boy these people can come up wid $#%@ eh?
Based on this it is CLEAR they will not be passing any Civil Union Law next year …. The only options are to go to the Privy Counsel and have the UK do it
And enforced its will on the people of these islands: Dic-tatorship ?🤷🏽♂️
Let’s go and start deporting Anthony Eden as he’s a bitter and really hateful person and he should offer his resignation. As a native born and bred straight Caymanian I’m sick and tired of his distasteful behavior and comments towards gays. His duty is to be tolerant of others yet his ideals and values are so low it’s beyond repair. Take Mac with you too.
Whats the next step eden ?
Deporting non-christians ?
Yes, if they come to impose an anti Christian agenda
Gay marrage??? Wait till them gay spanish men start coming marring off cayman men! If you think NAU a mess now? And dont start with me about i dont like gays. My only child is gay as a two$ bill and we love her to death. We would not change her for the world!!
So what does she think about your views?
If the court is going to not only interpret laws but also create new legislation then we don’t need any MLAs. The danger that exists is that we now have a judicial system that is both political and unaccountable.
If only we could deport Eden and cohorts. I’m surprised at Miller’s stance however really really surprised. Kettle black kinda surprised. 😯
Anthony Eden creates more atheists with every gay slur and attack… and he doesn’t even know it. Good job, Anthony. Welcome to 2019.
Because calling for the deportation of people who you have political disagreements with is part of the normal political process right?
These people have no respect for democracy, they will sit down and talk about socialists and how free we are while trying to purge dissenters and arrest their political opponents
Utter insanity
Soon they’ll be calling for deportations of non-religious people too, or people who don’t adhere to their versions of fundamentalist Christianity
And how many of them are having sex outside of marriage?
I thought we had moved on from the “I’ll have you thrown off the Island” days for even a parking space argument . Silly third world village mentality still with us it seems.
They’d start deporting gay Caymanians too if that were an option
These people’s hate knows no bounds