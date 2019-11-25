Scientist escalates war of words on coral

Greg Challenger, President of Polaris Applied Sciences, which is partnering Verdant Isle

(CNS): Greg Challenger, a marine ecologist and president of Polaris Applied Sciences, which is partnering with Verdant Isle Port Partners to attempt to relocate over a dozen acres of pristine coral in the cruise port dredging area, has attacked the credibility of Dr Carrie Manfrino, the president of the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI).

Challenger, whose firm could earn $10 million trying to relocate and regenerate the reef elsewhere, said the world renowned oceanographer “lacks a basic understanding” of the work he did on damaged coral off Seven Mile Beach.

Responding to Manfrino’s presentation at the official launch of the Cruise Port Referendum group’s ‘no’ campaign, as reported on CNS, Challenger implied that the independent scientist was spreading misinformation.

He claimed that the work his company had done off the coast of Grand Cayman, which was largely paid for by the late Paul Allen after his luxury yacht, MV Tahoosh, caused the damage, had been a success. He said “all the corals that remained after the anchor and chain damage” were reattached, and he refuted the CCMI findings that it had failed because 80% of the site is dead. He said the survival rate was high for reattached corals in this instance, as it has been in all of their cases.

He also said that Manfrino incorrectly claimed the coral restoration work at Eden Rock to repair damage caused by the SAGA container ship was unsuccessful, claiming that the undamaged and partly damaged corals were attached successfully.

“The coral relocation project for the proposed port redevelopment is a very different project to these as this is carefully planned relocation rather than repairing significant damage. We plan to attach all corals successfully, as we always have, and expect strong survival of those corals,” the Polaris representative said about the proposed costly project.

And despite the obvious massive marine destruction that the cruise port project will cause, Challenger defended the piers and even claimed it was “an environmental project in our view”.

Repeating the recent talking points that government and Verdant Isle have been pressing home at public meetings, he said that reducing anchoring on corals with the piers “will start a recovery process for a much larger area than that proposed to be affected in George Town harbour”.

He added, “The anchor damaged areas can be restored as has been done in the past. There is a net benefit of ecological gains in the longer term even if relocation is only partly successful. We fully anticipate success as we have in every other similar project. The net environmental benefit of many acres of reef no longer damaged by anchors, coral relocation and the coral nursery could be substantially greater than no-action.”

However, given the massive amount of ancient pristine coral reef and wrecks that are in the direct line of fire, as well as the surrounding reefs and marine habitat that face indirect destruction from the construction period and later the cruise ship operations, his claims are unsubstantiated.

Challenger attempted to suggest that he was not conflicted, despite the role he will have in the lucrative but speculative project. He said he had never worked for a cruise company and had no affiliation with the industry.

“This is an environmental project. I’m not saying this because Polaris want to do the job — hire someone else and I still say this is an environmental project. Greatly reducing the anchor damage that has pulverized a much larger area of reef will have benefits in perpetuity,” he added.

Verdant Isle Port Partners deny that pictures like this are of a coral lab they are setting up

Meanwhile, the public relations company for Verdant Isle has also denied that Dr David Vaughn, who, if the cruise project goes ahead, will be subcontracted by Polaris to attempt to regrow coral, is already setting up shop. Pictures on social media that appear to show the establishment of a coral growing lab were refuted by officials from Tower.

“Dr David Vaughan, or anyone associated with Verdant Isle Port Partners Ltd, has not undertaken the building of any laboratory, coral tanks or any infrastructure at all in Grand Cayman,” a spokesperson claimed.

“All Verdant Isle Port Partners, its suppliers and consultants fully respect the Cayman Islands referendum process and no work will be carried out until the people of the Cayman Islands have voted on the proposed port project and proper permits and licenses are in place,” the Tower spokesperson added.

