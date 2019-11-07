Gov’t ordered to legalise gay unions
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has ordered the government to immediately provide the necessary legislation, equal to marriage, for same-sex couples, after allowing its appeal against the chief justice’s legalisation of gay marriage. “Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden Bush are entitled, expeditiously, to legal protection in the Cayman Islands which is functionally equivalent to marriage,” the court said, and if they don’t get it from the local lawmakers, the UK needs to impose the necessary law.
Although the judges said they were “driven to conclude” that government’s appeal should be allowed, as they handed down their 37-page written judgment on Thursday, they said it would be “wholly unacceptable for this declaration to be ignored”, and that there was no justification for further delay or prevarication, even though government has been been well aware for more than four years that it was in breach of its own Bill of Rights as well as the European Convention.
The ruling was in response to an appeal by government in August to the Grand Court judgment by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, who legalised same-sex marriage by amending the law from the bench after hearing the civil and human rights case brought by Day and Bodden. For several years before bring their case the couple had tried to get the Cayman Islands Government to provide equivalent legislation to marriage to enable them to legally settle here with their child.
While the Attorney General’s Chambers had accepted during the course of this appeal that they must accommodate same-sex unions, government has so far refused to provide the legislation. However, since the appeal court did not give the CIG a specific timeline as to when it must act, despite the order, the status quo could remain until the governor intervenes.
Responding to the ruling, Ben Tonner, who represented Day and Bodden throughout, said that they would take time to reflect on the judgment. They noted that the court had acknowledged that government’s “longstanding and continuing failure” to provide protection to couples like Day and Bodden is a violation of their rights, describing the ongoing situation as “woeful”. But they were disappointed with the more conservative approach taken by the appeal court.
“Although the Court of Appeal has stated that an equivalent framework to marriage is required without delay, it has also decided that the government may continue to deny same-sex couples access to marriage itself, ” Tonner stated after the ruling was handed to the parties.
“In doing so, it takes a more conservative view than the chief justice, who earlier this year had ruled that the indignities to which the petitioners and their daughter have been subjected should be put to an immediate end by the court amending the Marriage Law,” he added.
Tonner said his clients are mindful that they could appeal to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council and will be considering that option, as he extended their thanks to everyone who has supported them throughout this historic case.
Check back to CNS for more on this later today.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Community, Laws, Local News, Politics
Does this mean I can dance and watch R rated movies on a Sunday now?
This is how willful ignorance, bigotry, and Christian fascism loses. One step at a time.
#lame
Another Judicial ruling that further erodes the Christian values of these Islands. We can only hope that God finds mercy on us.
Better start preparing for next year hurricane season!
another defeat for caymanian ignorance and hypocrisy.
another story that makes a mockery of the ‘caymankind’ mantra.
another ‘glorious’ day for cig and the civil service.
time for a class action to be taken against cig for gross incompetence and discrimination.
Sex toys, pepepr spray and Marijuana still illegal while same gender marriage is becoming legal.
What happened to the religious country?
We doing it backwards.
Facepalm
I look forward to reading the measured and judicious responses of our honourable legislators to the suggestion that they MUST immediately legalise same sex unions
…yeah, and hopefully some reconcilable hate speech sanctions against Cabinet members, Speaker, CIMA reps, radio show hosts, etc. Some apology from our mute Governor and FCO is also warranted.
Now let’s see all those person who were arguing for civil unions or their garbage “separate but equal” outcome pivot and decide they aren’t happy with that either
This was always the Government’s intended outcome.
This is their rights and I am glad the Judge ruled in their favour. Who is the CIG to judge and make those type of decisions? Clean up your own back yard before judging others!
CONGRATULATIONS Chantalle & Vickie
All those commenting “yawn”
Yeah, cos human rights are so *boring* aren’t they?
Human rights is populist millennial crap. What about our biblical rights!?
Biblical rights? Which ones, like the right to kill your bride if she’s not a virgin? The endorsement of slavery? Violence against children? Second-class status for women? I could keep going.
We see that people actually believe the Bible is a source of good moral behavior and then we wonder why so many bigots and idiots are among us. Makes perfect sense.
#lame
Sending you hopes and prayers, buddy
they are not real.
More like because they expected no other outcome.
This is the best ruling for all parties considering both sides of the argument fairly. I am pleased with this outcome.
CNS so what happens next ? Will immigration issues for same-sex couples be honored as is of a heterosexual couple for example ?
Hopefully!
Legally there is already no difference. It is not possible to lawfully recognize a straight marriage from Florida, but ignore a gay marriage from Florida. Either the Cayman Islands recognizes foreign marriages or it does not. We cannot pick and choose.
As it is right now a expatriate same-sex couple can be named as a dependent of their spouse work permit but a Caymanian who was legally married outside of country cannot apply for resident an employment rights for their spouse. How is that allowed ?
Why not? Right now Cayman Islands’ same-sex law is not far off from being aligned with Islamic Sharia and, having living and worked in Muslim countries, that’s not something to be proud of.
What’s the worst that’s going happen? Are the religious zealots expecting Sodom and Gomorrah if this goes ahead?
The CIG must not just offer those rights, but also is obliged to defend and protect those rights. That means holding almost the entire LA in contempt for the multi-day attacks documented earlier this year.
That would require retrospective enforcement, which is unconstitutional, illegal and immoral.
The electorate has the power to hold them in contempt.
And I, for one, plan to exercise it!
Winds of change Cayman……..now let’s all Vote No to the Port. Finally the next generation of Caymanian’s ,who have had opportunity to be educated abroad ,are standing up and making a positive change . After all it is their future. #voteno
.
How much money did government waste on this appeal that was always going to end in their appeal being thrown out. You may recall this from the Compass:
Bush set his sights on lawyer Austin-Smith as the assumed author of a statement from the Human Rights Commission on Thursday which described the government’s decision to appeal as “ill-considered” and suggested the case against same-sex marriage was “weak to the point of being inarguable”.
Government’s appeal was not thrown out; it was successful. Same-sex marriage is not legal in the Cayman Islands anymore. The government is just required to implement legislation for civil unions now.
So why not just call it marriage? There is nothing equal to marriage but marriage itself. If it provides everything marriage does, who cares what they decide to call it, it’s still marriage.
Are religious people fooled this easily? I would assume so because they been fooled their whole lives…
Thinking critically on your own requires courage and a certain amount of confidence. It’s easier for some people to accept a dogma that gives them the answers they need to lead safe lives that lead to a desired destination. It’s their choice and we should respect that, but conversely, they shouldn’t be judgmental toward those who make other choices just because its threatens their own perception of reality.
If it doesn’t matter what its called, why do you care?
I guess there is something in a name after all.
(Shrug). Vote No to the cruise berthing; that issue has far more negative and far-reaching impact than who marries who.
Yawn. Fix public education.
Constitutional crisis ahead! It won’t get voted in and then the UK will need to figure out if it demands it, which will raise the entire sovereignty issue. Horrible result, but going to get ugly.
Yawn. Fix the damn dump.
If the government had enacted these civil unions years ago instead of wasting money on this pointless legal battle they could have put some of that towards fixing the damn dump
Touché!