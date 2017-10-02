Cayman is discriminating against local gays, says lawyer

(CNS): Dr Leonardo Raznovich, who has been campaigning for the rights of the LGBT community in the Cayman Islands after he and his husband won a case against the immigration department, has pointed to a case of discrimination by the department against local people after a Caymanian’s application for their gay spouse to reside in Cayman was turned down. The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, have appealed the refusal.

Speaking at a the International Bar Association’s annual conference last week, Raznovich said immigration officials had cited his case to the local couple as applying only to foreign nationals.

A former law school professor from Argentina who is married to a British lawyer on a work permit, Raznovich and his husband won their appeal against the immigration department’s denial for him to be a dependent on his spouse’s work permit after he lost his job at the law school.

As the immigration law does not mention the gender of married couples and because the men were legally married in their respective native countries, the immigration department’s decision to refuse Raznovich as a dependent was overturned.

Since then, a number of expatriate gay couples have been able to add their same-sex partners to their permits but it appears that gay couples where one is Caymanian and the other is not are encountering significant problems legalising the status of their spouses.

Raznovich said, “The practical effect of this rejection is that the immigration authority is forcing Cayman people out of their homeland in order to live with the person they love. In effect, the immigration authority is deporting Caymanians instead of foreigners to live overseas where they can live as a family.”

Speaking at the conference in Australia, Raznovich highlighted the case to the audience of legal experts and pointed to the irony that has arisen in Cayman after he and his husband became the first gay couple here to challenge a decision of the immigration department relating to same-sex marriages. But Raznovich said this local case is not just blatant discrimination, it is also illegal.

“The Cayman Islands Constitution, in Section 16, states that the government shall not treat any person in a discriminatory manner,” he told the conference. “Section 24 makes it unlawful for public officials to act contrary to the Bill of Rights, unless required to do so by primary legislation.”

He continued, “In this new case, the matter is even more disturbing, and illegal, because the law is no longer open to interpretation by the immigration authority. The Immigration Appeals Tribunal, in July last year, clarified how the law as it currently stands in the Cayman Islands must be interpreted and stated that the law compels recognition of the validity of overseas same-sex marriages for immigration purposes, without making any distinction between nationals and ex-pats.”

Given that a number of expat couples are now enjoying legal dependent rights in the wake of Raznovich and his husband’s case, he said it “was abhorrent that the immigration authority has decided to discriminate against its own people by denying Caymanians a right that they are, in law, entitled to”.

Raznovich said this confirmed that issues regarding LGBT partners are not ex-pat issues but a matter of homophobia and discrimination. He urged the Cayman government to stop “seeking to contort the law” in an effort to “be consistent with the norms of the predominant Christian faith”. He added that faith is incredibly important to many and must be respected but the Cayman Islands is not a theocracy.

“Faith must not trump the actual laws of these Islands …irrespective of the majority position,” he said. “All people can, and must, be treated equally under the law and must be able to enjoy protection from discrimination on any of the grounds prohibited by the Constitution: sexual orientation, like it or not, is legally one of those grounds.”

