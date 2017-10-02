Suspect drug smugglers nabbed in South Sound

(CNS): Three men have been arrested on suspicion of importing ganja after the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit and police helicopter responded to the sighting of a suspicious vessel in South Sound around midnight Friday. The RCIPS said the boat had come ashore and the men were off-loading packages when the police arrive on scene. The three suspects fled when officers arrived but they were arrested shortly after and are currently in police custody.

The case is now under investigation by the drugs and serious crime task force.

Category: Crime, Police