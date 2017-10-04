Talking of discrimination…

Anonymous writes: From one heterosexual male Caymanian; I’ve got nothing against gay marriage. To each, his/her own. The Marriage Law should treat straight and gay marriages equally. Hey, and while we’re on the subject of equal treatment for all, can white expat ladies please stop treating black men as if they are a threat?

Could you not grab your handbag from the shopping cart as we pass you in the aisle? Could you not cross the road when you see us walking towards you on the same side (does it not occur to you that we’re just trying to get somewhere too)?

Your little micro-aggressions are hurtful and a bit idiotic. Did you not expect there to be black men when you decided to move to Caribbean? Thanks.

This comment was in repsonse to Cayman is discriminating against local gays, says lawyer

Category: Viewpoint