Two killed in separate BT crashes

(CNS): Two men have been killed in two separate motor collisions in Bodden Town which happened around 12 hours part. Police have confirmed that a pedestrian was run down by a car in the Lookout Garden area of the district on Sunday evening around 7:00pm, and earlier this morning a motorcyclist died following a crash with a school bus. Very few details have been released so far by police but they are warning drivers about several road closures.

Shamrock Road is closed in both directions between Northward Road and Condor Drive. Anton Bodden Drive is also closed. Aware that this will limit traffic flow because of the lack of available diversions from the Eastern Districts, police said they are doing their best to clear the scenes of the two fatal collisions.

In a third incident, police confirmed that another pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was also hit by a car in George Town late Sunday night.

Check back to CNS later for more information on these collisions.

