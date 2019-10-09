Approval sought for 2-year-old shoreline work

Beach habitat being dug up in North Side

(CNS): More than two years after a developer, without permission, ripped up a slice of the North Side shoreline close to a turtle nesting area, he is now seeking after the fact approval for the assault on the coast. According to the Central Planning Authority agenda, to be heard Wednesday, the Rum Point Club is seeking to avoid “costly legal proceedings” and is suggesting it relocate the ironshore it ripped up to another area on the site.

The CPA originally granted planning permission for the hotel-condo resort in the Rum Point area more than ten years ago. In August 2017 works began on the site. But when people spotted the heavy equipment on the beach, the local MLA and the environment and planning departments were all alerted and an enforcement notice was issued.

CNS reported on the situation after readers sent us the captured images of the work going on, and government officials confirmed that no permission had ever been granted for the shoreline work. However, the landowner, Joe Imperatto, who has been behind many tourism-related developments over the years in Cayman, is seeking to regularize the situation now that the tourism development is nearing completion.

In a letter to the CPA, lawyers acting for the developer asked for an after-the-fact shoreline modification approval. The letter suggests that the beach work was carried out over a period of one day “above the High Water Mark”, and the client believed he was carrying out beach landscaping work, not modifying the shoreline, to help sell the condos.

“The intention was to remove the top of exposed sharp outcrops of rocks above the high water mark, smooth them over and cover them with sand from the same beach,” the letter states, adding that work was stopped within a day of commencement after calls from the planning department and the issuing of the enforcement notice.

“Our client stopped works in accordance with the enforcement notice but has never applied for a Shoreline Modification to continue as they felt that it would be fruitless given the negative press received and they had consequently chosen not to proceed with the works,” the lawyers wrote, adding that they were now seeking approval and that no further rock smoothing work was being requested.

The Department of Environment, which had raised its concerns at the time of the breach of the planning laws, pointed out in its submission to the CPA that the “spreading of excavated sand deposits on the beach had covered the ironshore and taking measures to reinstate the original shoreline configuration would likely cause further impact”.

Pointing out that the area is an active turtle nesting beach, no construction work, vehicle access, storage of equipment, materials or other operations should take place there during turtle nesting season, which lasts until the end of November, without DoE’s say so. The department also repeated concerns about a 20ft wide geotextile fire lane that was installed on the beach, stating that it should be removed or at least moved out of the 75ft coastal setback.

“Artificial structures and surfacing create barriers for nesting turtles and may result in nests being laid closer to the high water mark, increasing the risk for the nest to be impacted by the sea,” the marine life experts added.

There is no indication on the planning agenda whether or not the landowner incurred any consequences for the unlawful works, and planning officials have indicated that the CPA will be considering both the merits of the applicant’s request and the DoE’s comments.

Related

Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature