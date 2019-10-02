NRA plans 2nd road safety conference

Crash on North Church St, June 2018

(CNS): Just as the issue of traffic congestion and the endless road accidents are at the top of the driving public’s agenda, the National Roads Authority is planning to host its second annual Road Safety conference at the end of this month. Among local and international speakers, the key note speaker for the four day event will be Michael Dreznes from the International Road Federation (IRF), a non-profit that assists countries to create better, safer and smarter road systems.

NRA Acting Managing Director Edward Howard said he was pleased the NRA was able to host the conference for the second time.

“The NRA is committed to improving road usage, particularly safety, for everyone who shares in the Cayman Islands road network,” he said. “This priority is something with which we rely on a number of other stakeholders to assist us. The conference is the perfect opportunity to get all parties together to establish best practices and collaborate for the mutual benefit of all.”

The agenda includes discussions on Cayman’s new road safety strategy and presentations by local agencies, covering emergency services, enforcement and education on road safety. Speakers include representatives from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) and the Cayman Islands Fire Service.

One event likely to draw drivers to the free conference is the planned traffic management panel round-table discussion.

The minister responsible for roads, Joey Hew, said the NRA does vital work maintaining and refining roads in the Cayman Islands, but he noted the ongoing concerns regarding congestion.

“This year, we’ve seen a number of improvement projects make a real difference to road users, whether they are drivers, cyclists or pedestrians,” he said. “We understand there are still a number of concerns that require innovation and resourcefulness to tackle effectively; conferences like

this allow vital stakeholders a seat at the table, so we can collaborate for the benefit of the whole community.”

The conference will take place from the 29 October through 1 November at the Ritz Carlton. It is open to all government departments, road safety stakeholders and the public. Registration is free but space is limited. Anyone interested in taking part can email shena.ebanks@nra.ky or call 946-7780.

