Developer rips up slice of North Side coast
(CNS): A developer has been ripping up the ironshore along a stretch of coast in North Side without the requisite permission, according to officials. A concerned CNS reader sent pictures of a digger on the coast tearing up the natural rock formation, which the Department of Environment (DoE) has said is a major threat to the stability of the shore and nearby beaches where turtles are nesting. The Department of Planning has also stated that it became aware of the work Wednesday and, as a result, an Enforcement Notice and a Stop Notice were issued to the landowner Thursday.
But it appears the damage has already been done.
Ezzard Miller, the opposition leader and constituency representative, told CNS that he has had major concerns about what is going on at the site near the Retreat Condos at Rum Point for several weeks and said he has been struggling to get the authorities to act. The land in question belongs to long-time local developer, Joe Imparato, who, Miller believes, was granted planning permission several years ago for some kind of hotel development on the site. But, the MLA said, no one has been given any authority to tear up the coast.
Concerned that the developer has also blocked access to the area, including a fire easement, Miller expressed his frustration that nothing is being done to address the issue.
“No one should ever be allowed to block access to emergency services,” Miller said, referring to a fence that has been erected on the site. “Fire trucks cannot drive over fences.”
Miller said he had been trying to get to the bottom of what was going on and how the developer was able to tear up ironshore without permission, but he was getting nowhere, as he pointed the finger of blame directly at the Central Planning Authority.
Pictures of the backhoe were sent to CNS just hours after the Public Accounts Committee had met on Wednesday. Under the chairmanship of Miller, the director of planning and the chief officer in the ministry responsible were grilled about the lack of enforcement regarding planning laws and the culture of people carrying on development work in the complete absence of the relevant permission but without consequence.
The damage to the ironshore is also of particular concern to the DoE who responded to CNS enquiries pointing out that they were not consulted “on any planned excavation activity in this area”.
Officers have visited the site, a DoE spokesperson said, raising concerns that before they were alerted the ironshore had been removed with a backhoe and continues to grind down the remaining rock to create a sandy beach. The DoE explained the last time it was asked to review construction activity in the area was in January 2015 and there was no reference to any work regarding the removal of ironshore along the coast.
“The DoE would have recommended strongly against any such activity for the obvious reasons relating to beach stability in this area,” the spokesperson told CNS. “With respect to this application, the department has long had concerns about the position of the Registered High Water Mark (HWM) for this property, which were raised with the Planning Department and Central Planning Authority during the reviews, because as surveyed the HWM extends a considerable distance into the water, which coincidently is a Marine Park and as such a protected area under the National Conservation Legislation.”
The environment expert added that the area is also an active sea turtle nesting beach with nests being reported this year. They also explained that work seaward of the HWM would be on the seabed and would require a Coastal Works Permit issued by Cabinet. “The DoE is not aware of any application to remove ironshore in the area being submitted. The DoE notified the Planning Department who informed us that they had dispatched planning officers to investigate the matter,” the spokesperson added.
Following CNS inquiries to the planning department, the director confirmed that the notices had been issued Thursday. “The Department of Planning became aware of works along the shoreline on Block 33B 266 on 16th August 2017. An investigation was conducted by our compliance team resulting in the issuance of an Enforcement Notice and a Stop Notice to the landowner,” Haroon Pandohie stated via email.
Give me a nice sandy beach over that razor sharp unsightly ironshore nonsense. I say blow it all up with dynamite. Even the turtles would thank you!
Guilty of the destruction of marine habitat and natural resources. Easy, this is jail time. CIG? Are you all talk and no back bone?
Deplorable and disgusting.
Significantly larger European countries (amongst others) have strict laws against any type of permanent construction on the coastline (even rivers) whatsoever, meanwhile Cayman allows big money to come along and destroy, dredge, and dig up our precious and severely limited shoreline.
A developer’s desire to make his money-making establishment “nice” by way of shoreline features will never trump the importance of Cayman protecting its priceless natural resources.
At an absolute minimum we need a 50 metre untouchable perimeter to which a moratorium is applied in respect to development.
It can be legally implemented under national security or health and safety – which all do actually apply.
(Although, our tourism customer base has a lot to answer for as well. If American, European and “first world” citizens were genuine about their new obsession / religion of Environmentalism – we would not see so many checking their morals at the borders of the Caribbean and other examples of paradise and suspending their outrage to frolic along artificially crafted resorts under the sun etc.)
In a properly functioning version of Cayman society this offender would be now facing a strong possibility of imprisonment and land seizure.
These are the only workable deterrents and represent the only penalties that such people understand and respect.
– Whodatis
*Tired of the twilight-zone hypocrisy of our administration and much of the current residency.
On one hand we must adhere to every rapidly changing societal trend in terms of “equality”, animal rights, secularism and such – but on the other, we are strongly encouraged to behave as if it is 1977 when it concerns tangible, crucial issues like our environment.
I only trust my fellow Caymanians recognise the patterns of these sporadic outrages and countering silences.
Our Caymanian children deserve better. They must remain our prime concern and focus. Thereafter, everything falls into place … and perspectives like mine are no longer a rarity and will ultimately work its way into the average, vertebrate Caymanian lawmaker.
Greed greed and more greed
” I do what I want, Im grown”
No accountability – Joe the Godfather believes he’s above the law. I mean when you literally have or have had politicians in your pocket you do these things and there are no consequence.
I’m certain Joe is still pissed off that his 30mm cubic yard imaginary dream of a quarry didnt come to fruition, McKeeva didn’t retain the premiership, so he hoodwinked Joe.
This is awesome!
Though we try to rise above, deep down in our bones, we are still a Banana Republic. How can greedy developers continually get away with ignoring laws and regulations? Graft, graft, graft.
So what will be the consequence? Will the developer and the the backhoe operator be fined? Imprisoned? Forced to restore the iron shore to its natural state? Stop the development all together? Let me guess, a slap on the wrist, still get his beach whilst washing everyone else’s properties into the sea.
CPA has no teeth or backbone or enforcement. Pretty much all government entities has no enforcement hence why everyone else can come here and do all that they wish to do and get away with it.
Look we spend a lot and put up with all the various rules put in our way to make profitable developments. You people need to step back and think of the economic damage you are doing by limiting development. Who will pay all your welfare programs? Get real, progress means some things have to be sacrificed like some old rocks or trees.
You see this is the way Cayman works, developers and their proxies, for example, the Compass lobby against any type of proper regulation and environmental protection. The government listens to the money not the people nor the environment so it’s no accident that we haven’t had an updated development plan in probably 20 years, it’s the way Joe and his ilk want it so they get it. Look at the appalling mess West Bay Road has become and South Sound is becoming. All due to people incapable of thinking of the future beyond their lifetime. 25,000 permits and idiots are still arguing that development is needed to grow the economy.
2
0
You go Ezzard! Thank you!
This is cayman ! the rich do whatever they want and the poor man have to go through red tape until he gives up , happens all the time.
Who’s the perp?
The same thing was done by a landowner who was s property owner just a few mjnutes drive from the Retreat years ago. The Government was notified snd sent the helicopter to see what was going on. A lot of digging with a backhoe had already been done and the Government fined thd kzndiwbet over $39,000 and made them rectify the digging of the onshore. The rich developers think that they are beyond the law and do as they please. The Government should immediately fine them heavily and make them pay a high price for contravention and tearing up the it ironshore. Who do they think they are?
Well, if it was a Caymanian not a status holder who had attempted to reek such destruction you woukd be reading a different story. These people, who we wlcome with open arms are our greatest enemies.
Wait and see what action will be taken against Joe Imparato. Money talks.
When will we eve get it right? Whatever planning that was given should be revoked and he should never ever be oermitted to develop that property. Only in the Cayman Islands.
Planning knows how to deal with him. I can guarantee that his temporary electrical connection will be delayed by at least two weeks.
This says that the Citizens of the Islands have to demand ” prosecution ” not prostitution that’s what some people have done in this case . Someone needs to not pay but get some good prison time for this act . If not I would have to call for all Politicians to step down because they wouldn’t stand for nothing EXCEPT CORRUPTION .
CNS I applaud you for publishing this article , and stay on it . This kind of disrespectful behaviour is unacceptable and sets a bad precedent in the Islands.
Why is Miller only just going public now? He could have had Caymanians and expats alike up in arms and demanding action….
This is showing me that we the people of the Cayman Islands have no rights at all, Anyone can come to theses Islands and do whatever they want and get away with whatever is against the law, we the people of East End want the DOE to give us permission to take up some black grass so we and our kids can enjoy the beautiful of the sea 🌊, it’s a dam shame that we have four public beaches 🌊 and not one ☝️ we can use to teach our kids to swim and this man can distory our beaches and some can put a block wall right down to the water 💦 blocking the public assets, what else for them to do and get away with it.
I hope the government has the testicular fortitude to pull the plug on the entire development because of this!
What the hell were you thinking Imperato!? Deport his ass!
Imparato knows better than this. He should be fined heavily–I’m talking $500,000. Also needs to be forced to mitigate as far as possible. What a jackass.
Start with a $500,000 fine for any marine parks offenses alone!
There should be fines in the millions when these things happen.
Looking at the mountain of quarried rocks piled up out front of Shetty Hospital is anyone really surprised?
The DOE says no to everything. I am all for protecting the environment but I didnt know turtles nested on the iron shore.
To slow to late and a toothless CPA, like the rest of this island 10 years will be ruined under a pile of trash, pollution and over development.
Sorry but there should have been a sustainable development plan years ago. This place is ruined
No respect for the laws planning and environment in the Cayman Islands. Thinks money makes them untouchable. Disgusted
Surprised much? We gave him an inch..then we gave (sold) him the entire rope.
And guess who
Jail time!
No one told me I couldn’t remove the ironshore! Please don’t slap my hand, I just got a manicure.
Nothing will happen to “Old Joe” he is a multi billionaire with lot’s of connections in Govt, owns most of CUC and lives in a large private home on Seven Mile Beach.
When the mangrove coast line was dug up and destroyed by the Hon Speaker friend near Dragon Bay without Planning and DOE Approval, what happened to him ?
The Ritz Carlton money (Stamp Duty) that we are owed, has that been paid as yet ?
Money talks and Bullshit walks here in the Cayman Islands but it’s not unique to us, it’s all over the world.
If his last name was Ebanks, Ramoon, Boden etc. he would’ve been charged and in jail LONG TIME! Disgusting…smh
His blatant disregard for anything but the almighty dollar is an affront to the Cayman Islands. He has been doing this sort of thing for years…money allows you to get away with anything you want in this country. SMH. Where are the leaders who will stand up to protect their land? The land of their forefathers and descendant…where??
Lock Joe up!
Prosecute Joe Imperato to the fullest extent of the law. What an outrage. Smfh
No surprise here. No enforcement of much…except
If this has indeed been done without any approvals imprisonment would seem the only appropriate consequence – including of any equipment operators who did the work without ensuring approvals. Fines would not be enough.
This needs to be prosecuted properly and he should go to prison, not just pay a fine, its flagrant disregard for the law
Oh no! Not an Enforcement Notice, Big Joe must be quivering in his flip flops.
I do not believe that the Planning Dept has ever forced a developer to re mediate a site, they will just apply for after the fact permission and pay a fine, same old story. Cayman is a land of laws with no enforcement.
Say it ain’t so Joe!
What feeble attempts at law enforcement. Issue a stop notice! When a person is breaking the law report it to the Police and go to the site and do your job.
This is horrible!
It is not horrible but a vast improvement to what was there. Grow up.
He needs to be deported. He is trash.
