Cruise campaigners need miracle, says premier
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that those campaigning for a ‘no’ vote in the cruise port referendum will need a miracle to stop the project, as he made it very clear he is expecting a low turnout for the national poll. But the premier said he would consider his position as the country’s leader if the campaigners did succeed in stopping the project. However, confident that he will not have to resign, he predicted that no more than 60% of registered voters will vote in the historic national people’s poll.
In his first interview with the media for a long time, the premier spoke to the Cayman Compass, just days after his office announced that the newspaper was collaborating with government on TV news content. In the edited piece, McLaughlin implied that he was hoping for a low turnout because that would ensure that government prevailed.
The premier did not admit that the date set for the poll was likely to help in securing the low turnout he wanted. Instead, McLaughlin justified holding the referendum just six days before Christmas, saying it was the earliest possible date to hold it, that the issue had “dragged on” for more than a year and because the country needed closure.
He said those who are going to be overseas can take advantage of early mobile or postal voting and students would be home for the holidays.
While it is clear that having the poll in the second week of January — less than three weeks later — would have had little bearing on the timeline for a project that has been talked about for more than two decades, it would allow many more new voters to take part. Their disenfranchisement clouds the claim that the referendum should be held as soon as possible.
The premier said government had already spent some $4 million on preparing and planning this project over the last few years and it would be spending another $1.5 million on the referendum. While he accepted that the vote was a constitutional right, he was also clear that he expected the referendum to favour the project, as he does not believe more than 50% of the electorate will turn out to vote ‘no’ to the port.
However, the country’s leader said that if there was a strong turnout and a definitive ‘no’ vote, it would be a significant political blow to him and his Unity Government.
“I would certainly have to consider my position as premier and decide whether or not I should continue, but it is early days,” he told the news organisation, but said he believed that was a very remote possibility. “It would be a small miracle, I think, if they were able to get 50% plus one.”
The premier also warned that the project will go ahead even if the vote falls only marginally short of the 50% plus one target, or the 10,609 votes needed to stop the proposed port development. In other words, the premier is willing to put his and his government’s future political position on the line even if 10,608 people voted against it.
He reminded voters that those who stay home will be counted in the ‘yes’ column, even if those voters are against it but for whatever reason don’t make it to the polling booth — a strong reminder of the need for a good turnout to ensure that voters’ democratic rights are not misused.
“We would proceed with the project because, essentially, people not turning out to vote is a clear indication they are not opposed to the project,” he stated.
McLaughlin also noted that voters are unlikely to get much more information about the proposed port project before Referendum Day, as he said much of the detail would not be able to be shared until a contract is signed and that will not happen until after the referendum.
Category: development, Local News, Politics
***Voting is my superpower***. And I get to take a friend!
Fingers crossed that people will take this seriously and come out to vote.
It means more than anyone can imagine.
There we have it folks. This is what contempt looks like.
Ironically, it will be a miracle if Alden or half of the current MLAs are relected in the next election.
What comes around goes around… Dont let the door hit you on the way out!
Unfortunately the Premier is probably correct; 50%+1 of the electorate is an almost impossible target. However the Premier may want to consider the referendum in terms of “Would you vote for Alden and his gang in the next (or any other) election if they go ahead with the cruise ship terminal? If they consider it in these terms then maybe they will understand that with only 70% of the electorate likely to vote it will only take a 35%+1 “No” votes to ensure their demise.
Here’s how I see it…
On December 19, I’m planning to board a flight out of here for the Holidays. I honestly feel like my vote won’t matter either way because this Port will be built regardless. I rather get an extra day vacation away than to go and waste my time. It’s the same idea I had for the last election and I wasted my vote and my time on Austin who turned out to be an a$$ licker like the rest. Nope not again.
What an unpleasant, self serving, SOB. This is hardly a man who is interested in democracy.
How dare he!?
I think the people who have the right to vote in Cayman should be rising up against this ruling government immediately. You have more than enough against him and the CIG to put a stop to this tyrant.
He is confident because he has planned it for a day when many will be heading off on Christmas vacations. Learning the Boris Johnson tricks is not good for Cayman. He also has no qualms in spending a pile of money that is not his advertising for the port, but $1.5m for the people to decide is a waste?? That’s what he thinks of Caymanians, “a waste of time”. He needs to exit stage left pdq…
Voting NOOOOOOOOO!!! Can’t wait for this scrub to resign. What a failure they all are.
If we have 60% come out to vote and they all vote no, then we gone clear. What a pompous man! He may need a miracle
I find it frustrating as a Caymanian that the Premier complains that this will cost $1.5 out of the public purse, but has no qualms whatsoever about racking up a similar bill on legal fees fighting the same sex marriage case where the Government have flat out acknowledged they are in breach.
We need new leadership. This is a joke.
How much has he (Govt.) wasted fighting this referendum to date? Shall we mention the schools? His jaunts to go cycling in Monaco? Let’s look aty Govt wastage over the last 30yrs since the majority of those currently sitting have been a ;art of it.
How many reports have they commissioned in this sitting that tell them whats been told for decades?
They are so full of f**kry yet the f**ktards continue drinking the koolaid.
thank you alden,,,,now i’m 100% voting no.
Da wa I saying lol. Fk it, used to want this port but how about we give them their “miracle”.
GO VOTE, if you can’t there’s mobile and postal