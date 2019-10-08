Cruise campaigners need miracle, says premier

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that those campaigning for a ‘no’ vote in the cruise port referendum will need a miracle to stop the project, as he made it very clear he is expecting a low turnout for the national poll. But the premier said he would consider his position as the country’s leader if the campaigners did succeed in stopping the project. However, confident that he will not have to resign, he predicted that no more than 60% of registered voters will vote in the historic national people’s poll.

In his first interview with the media for a long time, the premier spoke to the Cayman Compass, just days after his office announced that the newspaper was collaborating with government on TV news content. In the edited piece, McLaughlin implied that he was hoping for a low turnout because that would ensure that government prevailed.

The premier did not admit that the date set for the poll was likely to help in securing the low turnout he wanted. Instead, McLaughlin justified holding the referendum just six days before Christmas, saying it was the earliest possible date to hold it, that the issue had “dragged on” for more than a year and because the country needed closure.

He said those who are going to be overseas can take advantage of early mobile or postal voting and students would be home for the holidays.

While it is clear that having the poll in the second week of January — less than three weeks later — would have had little bearing on the timeline for a project that has been talked about for more than two decades, it would allow many more new voters to take part. Their disenfranchisement clouds the claim that the referendum should be held as soon as possible.

The premier said government had already spent some $4 million on preparing and planning this project over the last few years and it would be spending another $1.5 million on the referendum. While he accepted that the vote was a constitutional right, he was also clear that he expected the referendum to favour the project, as he does not believe more than 50% of the electorate will turn out to vote ‘no’ to the port.

However, the country’s leader said that if there was a strong turnout and a definitive ‘no’ vote, it would be a significant political blow to him and his Unity Government.

“I would certainly have to consider my position as premier and decide whether or not I should continue, but it is early days,” he told the news organisation, but said he believed that was a very remote possibility. “It would be a small miracle, I think, if they were able to get 50% plus one.”

The premier also warned that the project will go ahead even if the vote falls only marginally short of the 50% plus one target, or the 10,609 votes needed to stop the proposed port development. In other words, the premier is willing to put his and his government’s future political position on the line even if 10,608 people voted against it.

He reminded voters that those who stay home will be counted in the ‘yes’ column, even if those voters are against it but for whatever reason don’t make it to the polling booth — a strong reminder of the need for a good turnout to ensure that voters’ democratic rights are not misused.

“We would proceed with the project because, essentially, people not turning out to vote is a clear indication they are not opposed to the project,” he stated.

McLaughlin also noted that voters are unlikely to get much more information about the proposed port project before Referendum Day, as he said much of the detail would not be able to be shared until a contract is signed and that will not happen until after the referendum.

Category: development, Local News, Politics