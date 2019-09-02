Britain’s internal Brexit battle heats up

Boris Johnson

(CNS): Britain is heading into a tumultuous few weeks in politics as members of parliament from both sides of the political divide try by all means possible to stop the government crashing out of Europe on 31 October with a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson, Britain’s new prime minister, shocked the country last week when he decided to prorogue, or suspend, parliament for five weeks, seriously curtailing MPs’ ability to avoid a hard Brexit.

While the prorogation of parliament happens regularly, usually once per year, using it at such a critical time, which many believe was for the express purpose of limiting parliament’s ability to oppose government, is seen by many as being undemocratic.

Commons Speaker John Bercow stated, “However it is dressed up, it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country.”

The move led to protests throughout Britain almost immediately, which continued all weekend, and about 1.7 million people have already signed the petition ‘Do not prorogue Parliament‘.

The PM has suggested that by making such a dramatic move, he has more chance of getting Europe to re-negotiate the leave deal. But for Johnson’s hard-line Brexiteer government, this includes scrapping the controversial Irish backstop, which is the guarantee that a seamless border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will be maintained.

Europe, however, remains adamant that any deal must include the backstop, and a hard Brexit seems increasingly likely. Meanwhile, the British government has already launched a Get Ready For Brexit campaign, which some reports say will cost as much as £100m.

Under the new timetable, parliament will meet on Tuesday and sit for just a few days before being suspended, ‘no earlier than Monday 9th September and no later than Thursday 12th September’, and not return until 14 October for the Queen’s Speech, which lays out government’s plans. This leaves very little time to manoeuvre for those fighting against a no-deal Brexit, which include Labour MPs and Liberal Democrats, as well as Tory rebels.

One possible tool to defeat the government’s plans is to pass legislation compelling the government to extend Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union, which some MPs believe is still possible within the time frame. But even if this gets through the Commons, it will still have to go through the House of Lords, where pro-Brexit peers could filibuster debate, and then has to receive royal assent before 9 September.

However, the government has indicated that, even if they do manage this, it may not abide by such legislation, and Johnson has also threatened to block any Conservative MPs who vote for it from standing for the party in the next general election.

MPs could also bring a vote of no confidence in the government, which if passed would bring in a caretaker government, if it can prove it has majority support in the House of Commons, followed shortly by a general election.

But deciding who would lead the interim government has become another stumbling block, as there is no clear choice. It is unlikely that Tory rebels will vote for Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is the leader of the opposition, to move into No. 10 Downing Street in the run-up to an election, but several moderate Tory and Labour MPs who have been suggested may not win the support of the Labour leadership.

There are also several moves to stop Johnson’s prorogation plans via the courts: one in Scotland, one in Northern Ireland and one in London, for which former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major is joining forces with anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller to oppose the current Conservative PM.

While Brexiteers are divided as to whether a no-deal Brexit should be on the cards, those in the cross-party efforts to stop crashing out of Europe are equally divided, with some wanting a second referendum and others wanting a new deal with Europe.

With this controversial prorogation of parliament, Johnson appears to be gambling that by boxing in both Europe and his foes in Westminster, he can emerge with a Brexit deal that everyone will have to agree to in order to avoid a looming no-deal Brexit.

But if he fails, he will be the prime minister who crashed Britain out of Europe and be held responsible for whatever follows. Leaked government documents predict that this will include a period of food and medicine shortages, chaos at the ports and rises in prices.

