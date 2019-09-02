Monster storm Dorian stalls over Bahamas

Seven year-old Lachino Mcintosh drowned during Hurricane Dorian

(CNS): The Bahamas has reported the first confirmed death resulting from category 5 Hurricane Dorian as it passed over the Abaco Islands, and the Bahamas Press is now posting “a growing wall of missing persons” on its social media pages. They say that seven year-old Lachino Mcintosh drowned and his sister is missing. Dorian has now slowed down to 1mph, and weather experts say that Grand Bahama could be in the eye of the storm for more than nine hours. There are reports of utter devastation in the Abaco Islands, but sea and air conditions are preventing help from reaching them.

Top sustained winds have decreased slightly to 165 mph, but is still a powerful and very dangerous storm. The National Hurricane Center said in its 8am advisory that “catastrophic hurricane conditions continue on Grand Bahama Island”.

BP BREAKING| A growing wall of missing persons is being published by BP as families in Abaco become frantic on the location of their loveones. Communities in Abaco are under water and many are missing and feared dead. #DORIAN #HURRICANE #ABACO #BAHAMAS #BPLIVE pic.twitter.com/k5BmEnU2qd — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 2, 2019

