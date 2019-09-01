Millionaire leaving Cayman Islands

So, 15-20 years ago I invested my millions in the Cayman Islands economy, purchased my dream home on Seven Mile Beach and legally settled here. Back then, everyone seemed to be happy. I loved small island atmosphere, unobstructed vistas, crystal clear sea, beaches and sunsets. I go to Royal Palms each Friday for a drink, music and dance. I regularly contribute to and participate in numerous charitable events that benefit youth, elderly, ill and hungry. I clean beaches and recycle. I volunteer. I quietly live my life, bothering no one.

Fast forward… my idyllic life is changing. There is less space for me to enjoy. Beaches are occupied by vendors, chairs and cruise ship visitors. There is never-ending noise from all directions. Pollution from the dump is turning from a nuisance into a real problem affecting my health in the long run.

Unobstructed vistas that are so good for my mind and soul are being replaced by concrete walls. I can no longer take a pleasure trip around the island for it is more a nightmare trip. Condos are popping up haphazardly with the speed of light, bringing more people, noise, traffic and destruction of natural environment. Open spaces between residential buildings are shrinking.

I no longer want to leave my home because I can’t avoid crowds. I am stressed, often angry and unable to enjoy my life. I worry a lot. For some reason, local people started to show their animosity towards me (not personally) and blame us, millionaires, for social ills in this country. It appears they literally hate us, call “cry babies” and dream when an airport door hits us in the a$$. They even rob our residences after we raised millions for local charities. There is seem to be no code of honour among local gangsters.

Since peace on my mind is my #1 priority, for all health problems take root literally in ones head, I will be relocating, someplace where I would be respected, appreciated, where the environment is still pristine and government has vision.

I want to stop worrying about detrimental effects of Cayman toxic environment on my health. I can afford to live anywhere I choose. Sadly, the Cayman Island is not the same country I fell in love with 20 years ago. I am “filing for a divorce”. It was good while it lasted.

