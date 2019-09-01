Millionaire leaving Cayman Islands
So, 15-20 years ago I invested my millions in the Cayman Islands economy, purchased my dream home on Seven Mile Beach and legally settled here. Back then, everyone seemed to be happy. I loved small island atmosphere, unobstructed vistas, crystal clear sea, beaches and sunsets. I go to Royal Palms each Friday for a drink, music and dance. I regularly contribute to and participate in numerous charitable events that benefit youth, elderly, ill and hungry. I clean beaches and recycle. I volunteer. I quietly live my life, bothering no one.
Fast forward… my idyllic life is changing. There is less space for me to enjoy. Beaches are occupied by vendors, chairs and cruise ship visitors. There is never-ending noise from all directions. Pollution from the dump is turning from a nuisance into a real problem affecting my health in the long run.
Unobstructed vistas that are so good for my mind and soul are being replaced by concrete walls. I can no longer take a pleasure trip around the island for it is more a nightmare trip. Condos are popping up haphazardly with the speed of light, bringing more people, noise, traffic and destruction of natural environment. Open spaces between residential buildings are shrinking.
I no longer want to leave my home because I can’t avoid crowds. I am stressed, often angry and unable to enjoy my life. I worry a lot. For some reason, local people started to show their animosity towards me (not personally) and blame us, millionaires, for social ills in this country. It appears they literally hate us, call “cry babies” and dream when an airport door hits us in the a$$. They even rob our residences after we raised millions for local charities. There is seem to be no code of honour among local gangsters.
Since peace on my mind is my #1 priority, for all health problems take root literally in ones head, I will be relocating, someplace where I would be respected, appreciated, where the environment is still pristine and government has vision.
I want to stop worrying about detrimental effects of Cayman toxic environment on my health. I can afford to live anywhere I choose. Sadly, the Cayman Island is not the same country I fell in love with 20 years ago. I am “filing for a divorce”. It was good while it lasted.
Category: Viewpoint
Unfortunately many of the condos popping up everywhere are foreign owned and foreign developed with almost exclusively foreign labor. The architects are overseas and the realtors are foreigners. Too many Caymanians are too far removed from the benefits of the economic miracle their fathers and mothers toiled to make possible, often working with persons such as yourself.
The local gangsters you complain of often have foreign baby fathers that provide no support to them and are not required to because our government will not enforce basic laws, including the Maintenance Law.
We have large numbers of poorly educated (again often due to government failings) mothers the condo developers and owners will only employ at a derisory and insufficient minimum wage. Our society treats them and their children as a lost cause.
Our politicians sold us out, often for personal gain. You have been here long enough to recall when and how it happened.
Caymanian should lament your loss, and recognize that we are destroying our own society. In the process we have to also acknowledge that many of the issues that are ruining it for you and the Caymanian people are in fact imported. We are taking in the good with the bad. The effects of the cabinet status grants are magnifying, uncontrolled.
The cost of living is growing in correlation with the decrease of earning potential of local people. We have open borders for labour, and now effectively import poverty and social issues (adding to our own and overwhelming our infrastructure to deal with it) at an alarming rate. Our leaders could control this, but refuse to.
Good luck. I hope that we can welcome you back one day.
Thank you for taking the time to write this. You didn’t have to. You could have just left without sounding this warning. The ‘airplane door ass hitting’ idiots won’t get the significance. I apologize for them. I hope the politicians get it but sadly doubt that they will.
Thanks for letting us know. Imagine what it is like for those who can not leave. Those who are seeing the changes the same way you are but with greater pain cause we knew what it once was before it attracted millionaires. A millionaire.,,,, what problem could you really have…. let me tell you what real problems are than you would not feel as bad.
Lived on cayman almost 3 years 93,94,95 went back last week was going to stay a month but left after 2 days what a shame
2-3million cruise passengers without any real plans how they will be accommodated will only make life for all who remain even worse. The government seem only interested in a select few special interests that fund their political campaigns or provide backhanders. This island is getting like the Bahamas and worse. Lack of proper planning and honesty with the people will guarantee Cayman loses more than a few millionaires. The policies and projects like the cruise dock currently being pursued that do not make any sense and are not needed will be the biggest mistake ever made.
Cayman Brac and Little Cayman still have everything you’re looking for. But of course, you’re just someone else who showed up and wish for everything to remain as you found it in 1970.
That’s right the sister islands!