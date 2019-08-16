Victim nabs suspect in own home

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): A West Bay man has been charged with burglary and was due to appear in court Friday, 16 August, after he was nabbed by the occupant of the home that he had allegedly broken into. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said that just before 3:00 Wednesday morning the victim of the burglary called the police, having detained an intruder at his home on North West Point Road.

Following the call about the incident, officers went to the location and arrested the 27-year-old man, who had been detained by the resident until they arrived.

