7MB playground to close for 6 weeks

Public Beach Development

(CNS): The playground to the north of the parking lot at Seven Mile Public beach will be closed from today, Friday 16 August, for more than six weeks to accommodate work that the Dart Group is doing in the area to upgrade the wider recreational area. The $3 million enhancement project, which was included in the Third Amendment to the National Roads Authority Agreement between the government and Dart, is scheduled to reach completion in the fall.

Through the controversial deal, the islands’ largest investor acquired a stretch of West Bay Road, creating several miles of beach front property that the group owns in exchange for the Esterley Tibbetts Highway extension and this upgrade.

The playground has been closed to facilitate the construction of new walking paths in the area, according to a notice circulated by the lands ministry.

Earlier this year, Dart transferred its leasehold interests in the relevant parcels of land to the east of Seven Mile Public Beach to the government. Work in the area includes improvements to the volleyball courts, the planting of additional native landscaping, and the construction of a new vendor area and restroom block.

The new southern pathway is now open and the Mobi-mat has been temporarily relocated to ensure continued beach access for people with disabilities. Throughout the project, the public will still be able to access and book the beach cabanas.

“While the Dart project team regrets any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure of the playground, the safety of the public is of highest priority while construction work is ongoing,” officials said.

Public Lands Commission Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast noted that some people might be disappointed by the temporary closure of the playground. But she added, “I strongly advise all members of the public to keep away from the playground to avoid injury or bodily harm during the construction period. We are working in the best interest of our public to ultimately ensure a safe and user-friendly public facility for the benefit of all.”

Related

Category: Community, development, Local News