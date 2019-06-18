Kindergarten impresses inspectors

Island Montessori, Crewe Road

(CNS): The overall performance of Island Montessori pre-school was good, according to inspectors, falling short of an excellent grade by a whisker. One of several early years centres inspected this month, the school was said to have performed well in all major aspects of its work. “There were a number of excellent features, particularly with regard to children’s achievement in the pre-school classes,” inspectors said in their report, adding that progress was good in English, mathematics and science.

“The children were excited about their learning and staff often made effective use of the extensive outdoor area to add purpose and relevance to lessons. Enjoyment was an evident feature of the classes observed throughout the inspection,” the report found. Island Montessori is a private nursery school on Crewe Road, George Town, and is one of only a few education establishments in Cayman that has received a very positive report from the Office of Education Standards.

Montessori By The Sea, which is situated on Prospect Point Road, Prospect, which caters to children 21 months to 12 years, was also given an overall ‘good’ grade by inspectors. It also achieved some excellent grades but fell short in some areas, receiving satisfactory judgments in the attainment levels of the pre-schoolers in English and Maths.

Meanwhile, a follow through inspection at the Bright Start Learning Centre located in Seven Mile Shops on the West Bay Road, which had been judged weak overall last October, showed the school had made satisfactory progress on all of the inspectors recommendations.

Related

Category: Education, Local News