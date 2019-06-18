Development Bank has $16+M in bad debt

Cayman Islands Development Bank

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Development Bank continues to battle a mountain of bad debt that represents more than half of its entire loan portfolio. According to the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) the bank’s financial statements showed it holds more than $16.3 million in loans that are not being repaid. The bank received one of the largest equity injections for any authority from the government in the 18-month financial period from June 2016 to the end of 2017, totalling $9.8 million. It also has a near $20 million debt guaranteed by the government.

The latest report from the OAG on the state of public finances and public reporting noted that the Development Bank is entirely dependent on the government to remain a going concern. It depends on it for cash injections, loan guarantees and output payments for the services it provides.

While Auditor General Sue Winspear did not qualify the bank’s financial report for 2016/17, she did emphasise a number of matters that need to be addressed, including the size of its bad debt and reliance on the government. But another major issue was the lack of a board.

Despite the significant problems faced by the financial institution, it was without a board of directors for a whole year between March 2017 and March 2018, which falls foul of the law. In addition to raising concerns about the constant restructuring of loans, Winspear noted the findings of an inspection by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, which included poor record keeping as well as the mismanagement of collateral requirements for loans.

Other issues going beyond the ability of the bank to continue operating were the weaknesses identified around the bank’s anti-money laundering regimen, which could have a serious negative impact on the wider financial sector. The bank was found to have failed to screen its clients properly or document the screening, as well as failing to check them against sanctions lists or to conduct business risk assessments.

In its response to the auditor general’s concerns, officials from the bank explained that they were working on recovering its bad debt but were struggling with the deterioration in value of foreclosed properties that the bank was struggling to sell. They also said they were seeking more conducive ways of collecting debt via salary deductions and working with those in debt rather than taking legal action, which could be more costly. However, the bank has said it is looking at using debt collectors.

The board, which has now been appointed, is meeting monthly and addressing the other issues raised by the OAG. Bank officials also said that it has now employed an anti-money laundering compliance officer.

