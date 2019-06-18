Image sums up ice-melt threat

Arctic researcher Steffen Olsen sets out with dogs to retrieve meteorological equipment in Greenland (Photo by Steffen Olsen)

(CNS): Scientists say that Greenland lost the equivalent of two billion tonnes of ice last week when temperatures soared to more than 40°F (22°C) above normal and triggered an ice melt, captured on film by climate scientist Steffen Olsen from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI). The captivating image, which has gone viral, serves as stark illustration of the extent of melting now happening across Greenland’s ice sheet.

The ice sheet melts annually every summer, with the season usually lasting from June to August. But climate experts say it is early this year and the ice sheet and sea ice loss is already several weeks ahead of normal. However, what once was an unusual increase in heat early in the season is no longer rare and this early melt is in keeping with the overall trend in the Arctic, where warming is now about twice as fast as the global average.

Scientists have said that Greenland’s ice sheet, which is more than a mile thick, is melting much faster than previously believed, and although the entire ice sheet is not going anywhere yet, if it did it it would raise sea levels by about 20 feet, plunging coastal cities and island nations like the Cayman Islands underwater. While that’s not likely to happen soon, the constant loss of ice creates a vicious circle of melting and the amplification of Arctic warming, as the darker water of open ocean absorbs more sunlight than the ice, fuelling the concerns about sea level rise around the world.

The average sea ice extent in May is nearly half a million square miles below the average for 1981-2010, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center. Parts of the Arctic, including the Bering Sea off western Alaska, have had exceptionally low ice cover for months.

While a stagnant zone of high-pressure air over Greenland, which brought warm air from the south, coupled with cloudless conditions led to the current melting surge, the entire issue is compounded by global warming and climate change. If international governments cannot reverse the increase in global temperature growth, then ice sheets in the Arctic will continue to melt earlier and quicker each year.

Despite being nearly 4,000 miles from Greenland, Cayman, like all small islands, will continue to be impacted by its melting ice sheets as the water level around these islands gradually and steadily increases. Combined with the continued over-development around our own coasts and flood areas, which is further compounded by the loss of mangroves, wetlands and reefs, rising sea levels will pose an ever-increasing future threat to Cayman, its economy and its people.

