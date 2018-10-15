George Town car fire suspected arson

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into a car fire on Watler’s Road in George Town early Saturday morning as it seems the blaze was started deliberately. The Cayman Islands Fire Service and police were called to the fire at around 6am 13 October, following the report to 911. Fire fighters put out the fire, which had engulfed a blue Honda Torneo. The police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Tips may also be sent to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or to remain anonymous the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-TIPS (8477) or online at the link: here.

Category: Crime, Fire Service, Police