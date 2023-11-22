Four hospitalized after fire at HMP Northward

HM Cayman Islands Prison Service admin building

(CNS): Four people were taken to hospital Tuesday afternoon in the wake of a fire at the men’s prison, suffering from smoke inhalation. Officials have not said whether or not the four people were staff or inmates or their current condition. According to a release from the RCIPS there was no structural damage to the property where the fire occurred and the facilities have been secured. But there was no indication from the limited information released where on the estate the fire occurred or how it started.

Officials however appear to believe it was deliberately set as the police said that fire investigators have conducted a preliminary crime scene assessment and a joint investigation between the CIFS and RCIPS has now commenced regarding the circumstances that caused the fire.

CNS has contacted all of the relevant agencies for more information and we are awaiting a response.