Boat crews and tourists fight fire at Starfish Point

Brush fire at Starfish Point (photo from Captain Marvin’s social media)

(CNS): Crew members and tourists from Captain Marvin’s and Sweet Spot Watersports were heralded as heroes across social media after they all worked to put out a brush fire at Starfish Point on Tuesday evening. At about 6:30pm, as one tour boat was leaving and another arriving at the popular beach spot, a significant blaze ignited and spread quickly in the dry conditions at the location.

When the crews realised that the bush was on fire, they and their guests jumped into the sea and filled bins, buckets and whatever else they could find to throw at the blaze.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service was alerted, but the firefighters were delayed because a locked gate blocked access to the land, and it appears that the boat crews and the tourists managed to put the fire out before they arrived. According to 911, the blaze was extinguished by around 7.30pm. No injuries were reported.

Ronnie Anglin, who owns Captain Marvin’s, thanked all those involved, especially his guests, in a social media post. One visitor said, “All of the men quickly jumped to action, most of them barefoot because they just jumped off the boat to help.”