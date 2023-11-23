Prison fire began in high risk unit cell

HM Cayman Islands Prison Service admin building

(CNS): As the joint investigation between the fire service and the police into a fire at HMP Northward on Tuesday continues, officials have said revealed that the blaze started in the high risk unit where category A prisoners are held. Initial information is that prison officers detected smoke within a prisoner’s cell on the unit and spotted a small fire on the inmate’s mattress which was extinguished by the officers.

Contact was made with the Department of Public Safety Communications’ 911-Centre which dispatched police, fire, and ambulance services. Two prisoners were taken to the George Town Hospital by ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation. Three prison officers also attended the hospital all five men have since been discharged.

Minister for Home Affairs Sabrina Turner said, “The security of our prisons, safety of staff, and welfare of prisoners alike is of paramount importance to me. I would like to thank the Fire Service, RCIPS, EMS, and Health Services Authority for their collective professionalism and collaboration in response to this incident.”