Minister ‘no-show’ at GT MLA’s meeting

(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell failed to appear at a public meeting last week in the constituency where the controversial cruise berthing project is going to be if government presses ahead with the project. George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan hosted the meeting as part of a series hosted by the opposition, designed to raise public awareness about the concerns and challenges relating to the project, to promote the referendum and demand answers from government. Bryan also invited Kirkconnell, hoping he would be able to answer his constituents’ questions, but there was no sign of him or anyone from government.

Addressing several dozen residents from the constituency who turned up for the meeting, Bryan said he had been told that the minister had to attend another engagement but was prepared to arrange another date.

Bryan told his constituents that on the campaign trail he had offered his conditional support for the project if it didn’t pose a serious threat to the environment or if what threats there were could be mitigated. He said that he still supports the idea of a cruise port, but “with too many unanswered questions” and a lot of concern about how bad the environmental impact might be, he was in support of a referendum. He said he was not going to tell his constituents what they should believe but he urged them to support the national vote.

The GTC independent MLA criticised government for pressing ahead with the project without putting the question to the people and keeping them in the dark about so many elements. Dismissing claims by the premier that a referendum would derail and possibly end the project, Bryan said that postponing the final decision for a few months was unlikely to put an end to the potential project unless the people voted to do so.

The opposition has just one more public meeting in its recent roadshow, and although attendance at each meeting has been considerably less than the one meeting held by the tourism minister at the Family Life Centre last month, across the six meetings so far, several hundred people have had the chance to hear a different side from the current government position.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At each meeting local underwater photographer Courtney Platt has given an engaging and informative presentation about the marine environment in the harbour and debunked the myth being peddled by government and the project’s supporters that the area has no life to speak of. Platt showed pictures and videos of the vibrant undersea life in the area, as well as the extent, size and quality of the reefs in the harbour, the unique elements and the importance it plays in our overall tourism product.

The meetings have also provided an opportunity for people to sign the petition for a people-initiated referendum calling on government to put the question to the people. Volunteers working on the campaign have had the opportunity at the meetings to explain that the referendum is not a politically motivated initiative; it is a grass-roots campaign largely spearheaded by young people with environmental concerns but it has developed into a broader movement.

Volunteers have stated that the petition is the last line in the sand before government moves on the cruise project and is the only way that the people of Cayman can have their say. Despite consistent evidence that the project does not have majority support among the public, government has refused to agree to a nationwide vote. However, the Constitution provides for the people to trigger their own referendum provided that 25% of the electorate demands it by way of petition.

Many people have significant concerns about the lack of information on the port and the hope is that if the petition can collect the more than 5,280 signatures needed, the referendum would require government to be much more forthcoming and honest about the details of the proposed development.

To date, government has given misleading statistics about the project, which are contradicted in may cases by its own figures. From the number of actual mega ships in the planning over the next decade to the hours that passengers will spend ashore with berthing facilities, the numbers presented by government have been wildly inaccurate.

With the number of registered voters having signed the petition now understood to be approaching 4,000, the campaign shows not sign of slowing down. Volunteers are now offering to bring the petition to your workplace or other venue to secure the numbers required as soon as possible.

It was also revealed at the meeting in George Town that Acting Governor Franz Manderson has paved the way for the petition to be hosted at the government building to enable civil servants and public sector workers who are not directly involved in the project to sign. However, no date has yet been set for that and Bryan urged civil servants at his meeting to remind their boss of the commitment and set a date.

For more information on where you can sign the petition, check the Cayman Port Referendum Facebook page or call 327 5411 to have the petition come to you.

Category: Business, Local News, Politics, Tourism