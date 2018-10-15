Minister ‘no-show’ at GT MLA’s meeting
(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell failed to appear at a public meeting last week in the constituency where the controversial cruise berthing project is going to be if government presses ahead with the project. George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan hosted the meeting as part of a series hosted by the opposition, designed to raise public awareness about the concerns and challenges relating to the project, to promote the referendum and demand answers from government. Bryan also invited Kirkconnell, hoping he would be able to answer his constituents’ questions, but there was no sign of him or anyone from government.
Addressing several dozen residents from the constituency who turned up for the meeting, Bryan said he had been told that the minister had to attend another engagement but was prepared to arrange another date.
Bryan told his constituents that on the campaign trail he had offered his conditional support for the project if it didn’t pose a serious threat to the environment or if what threats there were could be mitigated. He said that he still supports the idea of a cruise port, but “with too many unanswered questions” and a lot of concern about how bad the environmental impact might be, he was in support of a referendum. He said he was not going to tell his constituents what they should believe but he urged them to support the national vote.
The GTC independent MLA criticised government for pressing ahead with the project without putting the question to the people and keeping them in the dark about so many elements. Dismissing claims by the premier that a referendum would derail and possibly end the project, Bryan said that postponing the final decision for a few months was unlikely to put an end to the potential project unless the people voted to do so.
The opposition has just one more public meeting in its recent roadshow, and although attendance at each meeting has been considerably less than the one meeting held by the tourism minister at the Family Life Centre last month, across the six meetings so far, several hundred people have had the chance to hear a different side from the current government position.
At each meeting local underwater photographer Courtney Platt has given an engaging and informative presentation about the marine environment in the harbour and debunked the myth being peddled by government and the project’s supporters that the area has no life to speak of. Platt showed pictures and videos of the vibrant undersea life in the area, as well as the extent, size and quality of the reefs in the harbour, the unique elements and the importance it plays in our overall tourism product.
The meetings have also provided an opportunity for people to sign the petition for a people-initiated referendum calling on government to put the question to the people. Volunteers working on the campaign have had the opportunity at the meetings to explain that the referendum is not a politically motivated initiative; it is a grass-roots campaign largely spearheaded by young people with environmental concerns but it has developed into a broader movement.
Volunteers have stated that the petition is the last line in the sand before government moves on the cruise project and is the only way that the people of Cayman can have their say. Despite consistent evidence that the project does not have majority support among the public, government has refused to agree to a nationwide vote. However, the Constitution provides for the people to trigger their own referendum provided that 25% of the electorate demands it by way of petition.
Many people have significant concerns about the lack of information on the port and the hope is that if the petition can collect the more than 5,280 signatures needed, the referendum would require government to be much more forthcoming and honest about the details of the proposed development.
To date, government has given misleading statistics about the project, which are contradicted in may cases by its own figures. From the number of actual mega ships in the planning over the next decade to the hours that passengers will spend ashore with berthing facilities, the numbers presented by government have been wildly inaccurate.
With the number of registered voters having signed the petition now understood to be approaching 4,000, the campaign shows not sign of slowing down. Volunteers are now offering to bring the petition to your workplace or other venue to secure the numbers required as soon as possible.
It was also revealed at the meeting in George Town that Acting Governor Franz Manderson has paved the way for the petition to be hosted at the government building to enable civil servants and public sector workers who are not directly involved in the project to sign. However, no date has yet been set for that and Bryan urged civil servants at his meeting to remind their boss of the commitment and set a date.
For more information on where you can sign the petition, check the Cayman Port Referendum Facebook page or call 327 5411 to have the petition come to you.
I have to agree with Mr. Bryan on this issue. Thank you sir
There is so much in this video and this article that insults the intelligence of readers. First of all, it is some kind of accusation to say that those who support the port, or indeed the government itself was behind the Bob FB page bots. It could just as easily have been the anti-port group as an attempt to undermine the Government. Is there an investigation into this or just blind accusations?
He says that the premier is putting financiers above the interests of the people. that is not what the premier said at all – he said a referendum would kill the project for this term. Well, that is likely true. and the trouble is, that right now, with cayman holding all the good cards, we are negotiating from a position of power. once the cruise numbers start to drop again, like they did last year before the hurricanes, we will not have that same position of power – and then the deal that we have is lost.
why is the premise that all of government is lying and corrupt? how can we move ahead with any infrastructure development or any other significant project if that is always the starting point?
As a Caymanian, what I fear now is a Brexit situation, where there are tears afterwards saying that people did not understand that not having the piers meant that the economy we are all enjoying now will suffer and we have nothing in the wings to replace that industry – or even half of that industry.
This regime (our servants) have circumvented process and kept the entire electorate in the dark, excusing the Department of Environment, laughing off it’s Environmental obligations and duties, including the long-standing necessity for an updated third party EIA (which, if bares any resemblance to the first one, would be a failing grade anyway). This regime contends that a hastily scrawled EIA, completed in hindsight, by a winning (and massively conflicted) bidder, will paper-over the checkmark and suffice. These are deliberate and irrefutable transgressions which WILL be reckoned, either by People-initiated Referendum, or by FCO.
If MK could not make it because of a previous engagement, he could at least have sent a gov’t rep. His failure to do so was contemptuous of the public and their concerns.
The port is going ahead, Decco & CHEC have been given the contract so who cares what any of you trouble makers have to say. You will see who has the real power now!
I wonder how many people of the Cayman Islands has ever been in the water in George Town harbour and seen the whole off the underwater environment/corals , to enable them to rebut anything that anyone would say about it .
I can’t imagine that the all of the corals are in pristine condition , all because government incompetence of bad management for the Port. I would believe that the smart thing is to do is not finish destroying the balance and build something that will destroy all the other corals and environment outside the boundaries of the George town, to South sound and seven mile beach.
Get off the fence and pick a side Kenny! Actually never mind, no one care s what you think anyway.
The question to be answered is “How much cruise tourism do we wish to have in 25+ years?”
History has shown us that cruise ships have increased in size. For example, the Southward (from the 70’s) is now scrap metal. So it appears obvious that the medium size ships of today (2500-4000 passengers) will gradually disappear. Larger ships will replace them as has happened over the last 30 years due to economies of scale.
If our country is OK with much reduced cruise tourism over the next 2 to 4 decades then not having the piers will be fine. Persons will have to move their lively hood into to other areas, e.g. stay-over tourism.
If we wish to maintain the level of cruise tourism that we currently have then it would appear that the piers are needed. So the emphasis should be on keeping the environmental effect to a reasonable level. It will never be zero.
Note that I do not have any interest in any cruise related business. I simply wish for my country to have continuing success. So I try to look long term.
The liners are all public-listed companies with public filings and order books extending long into the future, which don’t line up with Moses’ assertions. We don’t compete with Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica, or the Bay Islands, never have and never will. We don’t compete with Med or Pacific Cruises either. Our product is entirely different, so long as we protect our environment, manage our resources, instead of accelerating their demise under these loaded-assumptions and false pretenses. Why not show us the specific ships >200GTs that will be built and launched for Western Caribbean itineraries? What are the bankable passenger guarantees for next 10, 20, 50 years?
Will there still be cruise ships as we now know them in 25+ years is the real question and I suspect the answer is, ‘NO!’ In fact the way things are going with the mega-liners becoming little more than self-sufficient floating resorts I just don’t see the future of cruising including over-priced, tatty, over-crowded backwaters like GC. What we really need to be doing right now is making contingency plans for the days when the cruise ships stop coming.
Even if ALL the western Caribbean ships become mega sized, if the cruise lines want customers who want to see Cayman, they will simply still come and just be forced to use tenders. You all are forgetting that they ‘can’ be tendered, its just not their preferred option.
Keep your secrets. We don’t want or need the dock.
This is what happens with your agenda is self servingly political Mr. Bryan.
There is absolutely no sensible reasons to engage those who have no interest but to obstruct development either for political importance or eco radicalism.
Who exactly are you referring to when you say “those who have no interest but to obstruct development either for political importance or eco radicalism.”? The constituents?
Were the PPM being “eco-radicals” when they wrote national conservation into the Consitutuion in 2009, or when the presented their manifesto in 2017 that also includes protecting the environment?
Of course you conveniently excuse the minister not showing up when he was invited, despite the government claiming that they have all the answers and can clarify the controversy when given the opportunity they are no shows
The problem with you people is, no matter what the government’s record is on capital projects (abysmal management and lack of planning) despite the constant misrepresentations and lies, in presentations (like the 8 hours ashore claim by the CIG that they had to walk back) and despite them contradicting themselves when they were on the opposition benches you continue to defend them
They have no interest in explaining the port to the constituents in the very constituency in which it will be built can you imagine
If the government can ignore the people of GTC, as they have been doing to the eastern districts for years is this really in our best interests?
Irreversibly accelerating the demise of our fisheries, West-wall scuba diving and snorkeling industries, and all of that draw and all of those stayover dollars, just to allow one more ship every second Thursday (for part of the year) is hardly eco-radicalism. The “reef and sponge suffocation particulate” cautioned in the original EIA under normal expected dredging impacts, was a reasoned professional opinion, which didn’t take into account the necessity for recurring maintenance dredging (or that budget).