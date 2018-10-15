Celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi opens at ‘Margaritaville’
(CNS): Award-winning celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi is opening his first restaurant in the Caribbean, one of three new eateries at the Margaritaville Beach Resort on Grand Cayman. Eating House 1503, a spin-off of Yamaguchi’s Eating House 1849 in Hawaii, will be offering “an eclectic menu”, according to a release. The resort will officially relaunch on 1 November, less than two years after the Jimmy Buffett themed hotel first opened on the site of the former Treasure Island resort. The overhauled property now includes 285 guest rooms, adding around 100 rooms to Cayman’s existing inventory, as well as new meeting and event space, a ballroom and fitness centre.
The resort revamp also includes Frank + Lola’s in the open-air lobby, serving pizzas, homemade ice cream and gelato, as well as Spread, a deli-meets-wine-bar-style restaurant and the third of the new dining places. The hotel now has three swimming pools, including one with the swim-up to 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.
Category: Business, Food and Drink, Tourism
Should put an ice rink in the middle of it and invite Kristi down for a few shows.
But it’s still just TI Resort with a lick of new paint. When it was in long-term let I took a room there and had to move out because it was so damp then the room they moved me to was just as bad. The harsh reality is that the large sections of the structure had so many issues the only real solution was a wrecking ball and you do have to wonder how long it will be before the wheels fall off this project.
They actually gutted it and I think it looks way nicer! TI was a roach motel so I’m glad they fixed it.
Why do you have to be so negative .. have you seen the place lately, I for one welcome the change and the diversity it brings to Cayman. I had a tour of the remodel rooms and they are very nice.
Great news, Now that HHG is out things are moving forward . Thing are looking good there I am a local and I had a sandwich from Spread it good and the prices are pertly reasonable
Fabulous! Ate at his restaurant in Kauai. His food is incredible! So happy!
Did Yara close down? Is this restaurant going in that space?
Yara closed almost a year ago.
I hope so. Yara was crap! Who wants pre-sliced steak, that’s bled all of the juices out and began oxidizing, on their plate!? Seriously… Just take the horns off, wipe it’s ass and put it on my plate. I’ll cut it up!!
yes thankfully
This is incredible news for Cayman! Roy’s ribs are to die for!
Does he know the track record for restaurants at that location? hahaha
Let’s hope it fares better as a recognized brand-name destination restaurant…there are >21 across USA…think Hawaiian BBQ meets Nobu. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roy's