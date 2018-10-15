(CNS): Award-winning celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi is opening his first restaurant in the Caribbean, one of three new eateries at the Margaritaville Beach Resort on Grand Cayman. Eating House 1503, a spin-off of Yamaguchi’s Eating House 1849 in Hawaii, will be offering “an eclectic menu”, according to a release. The resort will officially relaunch on 1 November, less than two years after the Jimmy Buffett themed hotel first opened on the site of the former Treasure Island resort. The overhauled property now includes 285 guest rooms, adding around 100 rooms to Cayman’s existing inventory, as well as new meeting and event space, a ballroom and fitness centre.

The resort revamp also includes Frank + Lola’s in the open-air lobby, serving pizzas, homemade ice cream and gelato, as well as Spread, a deli-meets-wine-bar-style restaurant and the third of the new dining places. The hotel now has three swimming pools, including one with the swim-up to 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.

Category: Business, Food and Drink, Tourism