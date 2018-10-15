Suspect walks free as witnesses refuse to give evidence

(CNS): A local man walked free from court Friday after a catalog of charges against him were dropped when the crown revealed that the witnesses in the case had refused to testify. Kurt Stevenson Carter (28) was charged a few months ago with assault ABH, damage to property and aggravated burglary, among other offences, following an incident in July at the home of a woman he knew, where he had gone to visit and then encountered another man. The woman and a neighbour who went to help her were said to have been assaulted by Carter with a broomstick.

However, without testimony from either of the women, the prosecution said it had no evidence against Carter and he was discharged by the judge.

