$7.1M mile-long stretch of LPH opens

(CNS): Phase one of the Linford Pierson Highway project was officially opened Friday morning, completing an important part of government’s plans to improve and expand the road network in and around George Town. Justifying the stretch of widened road, which is just over one-mile long and cost CI$7.1 million, the acting director of the National Roads Authority, Edward Howard, pointed out that 15 years ago the highway carried around 13,000 vehicles per day, compared to 21,000 today. He said the new four-lane road would offer a quicker and smoother commute for motorists.

Although there will be a second phase for this road, the government is shelving that stretch as it turns its attention to a new airport road and the connection to Elgin Avenue, as well as other roads around the capital. The second phase is also contingent on the acquisition of land currently occupied by an equestrian centre, and government continues to negotiate with the landowner.

During phase one government also had to purchase land, including two family homes, and spent over $3.5 million on those acquisitions and compensation.

Describing the completion and official opening of the widened road, Planning Minister Joey Hew, who has responsibility for the NRA, said he was pleased to have reached the milestone.

“Our community is growing,” he said. “Our infrastructure has to improve to meet the growing needs. We understand that it hasn’t always been convenient but we are grateful for the public’s patience.”

Howard explained that the project had taken a little longer than expected but the NRA had ensured that at no time was the highway completely closed.

“We were mindful of the high level of vehicle trips this road accommodates and we wanted to minimise the disruption to traffic as much as possible, so we never closed the road in its entirety at any period. Work was planned so that only short sections of the road were inaccessible for short durations,” he said.

With the completion of this project, Howard stressed the safety aspects, pointing out that with four lanes, a median and guard rails, the possibility of head-on collisions, the most dangerous type of road crashes, has been dramatically reduced.

Stretching from Agnes Way to Silver Oaks, the LPH is now 100 feet wide, with two lanes in each direction and a bicycle lane. The road has been elevated, and has improved drainage and better lighting, Howard said, noting that the road had been designed with a duct bank to accommodate utility lines, so that there will be no need to dig up the road.

