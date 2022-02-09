Dozens object to $125M Crystal Harbour hotel project
(CNS): A planning application for a major hotel and residential project in Crystal Harbour has generated dozens of objections from residents in the wealthy gated community. An application by Land Ltd (Silverfin) for the Prisma Project will be heard by the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday.
The $125 million mixed-use development comprises a nine-storey 44-room hotel, 58 apartments, 20 townhouses, five duplexes and various amenities, including a canal extension. It is described by the developers as a step in the “evolution of Crystal Harbour”, but residents believe it’s a step too far.
The seven and a half acre site on Crighton Drive (Block 17A, Parcels 145, 146, and 170) is located across from the Holiday Inn hotel, but residents have said they believe the scale of this proposed project is incompatible with their community and insensitive to their quiet family neighbourhood, which is made up largely of single homes with nothing in the area exceeding three stories.
The developers, who were the original developers of Crystal Harbour, have asked for a number of variances to setbacks in relation to planning rules, including setbacks from the roads and canals for a variety of reasons.
Dozens of objectors have written to planning outlining a catalogue of issues about the proposed project, many of which relate to these variances and what the nearby landowners claim are deviations from planning regulations and concerns that the project plans are incomplete. The objectors also lay out a number of more emotive concerns about the effect this development would have on their quality of life.
A number of issues have also been raised by the Department of Environment that undertook a screening exercise on behalf of the National Conservation Council. Despite the size of the project, the DoE found that an environmental impact assessment was not required. But it still identified several issues relating to the project that will need to be addressed.
From an ecological perspective, the DoE said the site no longer has much value, as the mangroves that once covered the site have been previously removed and the site filled.
The department’s main concern was the impact the project would have on the marine environment and the water quality of the canals, which “contain seagrass beds, benthic algae and marine species which rely on these important habitats”.
The DoE also raised questions about the extension of the canal, which will add further water volume towards the end of a ‘deadend’ canal system that may have implications for water quality due to inadequate water movement and flushing.
With a proposal to excavated a 12ft canal, the experts warn that this could be too deep to allow sufficient ambient light to reach the canal seafloor, preventing the establishment of marine plants and algae that could help with water quality.
“Given the massing of boating facilities, marinas and theoretical number of boats proposed for this small area of canal there is a potential for boating related pollution to further exacerbate poor water quality,” the DoE warned, pointing out that this will need to be addressed
The DoE also discussed the wider implications of a development of this scale and recommended a hotel screening assessment. The department also questioned where this project fits with updated tourism policies and Cayman’s overall development goals.
Meanwhile, the applicants claim the project fits in with the future tourism needs of the Cayman Islands by offering a boutique hotel that will attract a new kind of “international traveller” and the entire Prisma project will enhance the Crystal Harbour community.
See the application and the objections on the CPA agenda in the CNS Library (scroll down to ‘Prisma’)
Awww those poor rich ppl, crying now when it will affect them. Well CPA here is where you do what you do best! Don’t deny the project now cause its rich folks crying instead of common folk who’s cries are never heard. Whats good for one is good for all! Approve it ASAP!
Crystal Harbour – built on what was once mangroves.
People who now live in Crystal Harbour – Protect the environment.
Hypocrites
I think its a beautiful development in the best area. I cannot think of a better place to put a hotel than right in the middle of a residential neighbourhood.
I think this is exactly what Cayman needs, hopefully it helps out the poor real estate agents with some more inventory since i know they have been really struggling recently.
/s
Another development by the same people as the Fin block in South Church street, AGAIN asking for variances..!!
Land not big enough for you..?
Planning regulations don’t apply to you..?
CPA stick to the Law..!!!
you should only be allowed to object if you live in a tree house….and drive a tesla.
More cars for me to hit with my golf ball going through the golf course. Lovely!
I would check if they have a legal easement going through the gold course!
Rejecting a hotel but happily living in so close to their neighbor they could steal a potato from their dinner plate.
What happened the last time they let Mike Ryan and Dale Crighton get away with a few variances here and there? Please tell me there’ll be strip club lights on Prisma too….
Where you hear ‘not in keeping with our neighborhood’ you can swap that with ‘please let us sell our homes before you build this in my back yard’ !!!
this quote springs to mind” Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted; the indifference of those who should have known better; the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most; that has made it possible for evil to triumph.”
Haile Selassie
Same developers as the monstrosity on South Church Street………
The project plans in the Appendix to the planning meeting agenda (see link in the story to the CNS library) actually look really good.
All homeowners at Crystal Harbour will of course object to anything put on that land. Some of the arguments against are weak, strawman points. Everyone in Crystal Harbour lives on unnatural, dredged canals, so the hypocrisy of these homeowners is laughable.
Thanks for your input Mike. Cleaned up the seabed by FIN yet? Didn’t think so.
The architects are pretty decent at design, but their client list includes some of the worst of the worst.
9:30, Yeah nothing nicer than to have a 9 storey hotel built a block or 2 from your new residential house.
You must be a real estate agent or a developer who does not live in the neighborhood because anybody else with that type of thinking must be brain dead.
Michael Ryan again
Dale Crighton too. The Fin dynamic duo at it again
What could possibly go wrong?
Did he pay CIG the funds owed from the Ritz?
This is one of the development hazards of retaining a Hotel Tourism Zoning within a Residential Community. There are too many of these lurking zoning dichotomies right now. Echoes of PPM/UDP past.
Riddle me this:
The hotel will have a bar.
Bar’s must be open to the general public.
The community is gated.
Access to the bar will be prohibited.
Tear down those gates Mr Panton!
Uh, the bar will be open to the public staying at the hotel.
You can already go to the Holiday Inn bar…
That part of the community is not gated.
Approved!
Signed: Central Planning Authority
Maybe not, this one affects rich people.