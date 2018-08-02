FCO and DG fail to address Miller’s concerns

(CNS): Two letters sent to Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller in response to his correspondence confirm the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s decision to remain silent on the suspension of Governor Anwar Choudhury until the internal probe into allegations against him are concluded. One of letters released Thursday was from the overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, and the other was from Acting Governor Franz Manderson, but both men made it clear they had nothing more to say.

Lord Ahmad was responding to Miller’s concerns about the negative impact the governor’s suspension was having, given the absence of any explanation. However, his very short letter did not include any meaningful reassurances, merely saying that it was not appropriate for him to comment on the nature of the investigation and he hoped it would be concluded soon.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is currently acting as governor, said virtually the same thing in response to a long memo from Miller that raised a number of questions about the role of Matthew Forbes, the head of the governor’s office, as well as the problems relating to Choudhury’s removal and the silence about the investigation.

Miller had asked about Forbes’ possible conflict of interest, in light of speculation that he may have been one of those who complained about Choudhury or, at the very least, was the conduit through which these unspecified complaints were made. However, the acting governor made no reference to Forbes, his part in the complaints or his current role as the senior UK contact in the absence of an FCO appointed governor.

Category: Government Administration, Local News, Politics