FCO and DG fail to address Miller’s concerns
(CNS): Two letters sent to Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller in response to his correspondence confirm the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s decision to remain silent on the suspension of Governor Anwar Choudhury until the internal probe into allegations against him are concluded. One of letters released Thursday was from the overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, and the other was from Acting Governor Franz Manderson, but both men made it clear they had nothing more to say.
Lord Ahmad was responding to Miller’s concerns about the negative impact the governor’s suspension was having, given the absence of any explanation. However, his very short letter did not include any meaningful reassurances, merely saying that it was not appropriate for him to comment on the nature of the investigation and he hoped it would be concluded soon.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is currently acting as governor, said virtually the same thing in response to a long memo from Miller that raised a number of questions about the role of Matthew Forbes, the head of the governor’s office, as well as the problems relating to Choudhury’s removal and the silence about the investigation.
Miller had asked about Forbes’ possible conflict of interest, in light of speculation that he may have been one of those who complained about Choudhury or, at the very least, was the conduit through which these unspecified complaints were made. However, the acting governor made no reference to Forbes, his part in the complaints or his current role as the senior UK contact in the absence of an FCO appointed governor.
Category: Government Administration, Local News, Politics
And Frans is the same one you all parroting to be governor…..loud stueps
Miller is doing his job as Opposition Leader. Whether or not he receives an answer, he is right to question.
Miller’s letter sought to alert Lord Ahmad to the situation and all its implications, and underscored the importance of wrapping up the investigation as soon as possible. No where did he ask Lord Ahmad to reveal the nature of the investigation, specific or otherwise. Lord Ahmad seemed to imply that by advising that “it was inappropriate” to discuss the specific nature of the investigation.” Duh…
As far as Miller’s memo to Acting Governor Manderson, he similarly did not ask for any disclosure of “specific nature” of the investigation.
He did, however, raise some issues that should be responded to, such as
– who was the author of letter to the editor and why was it co-signed by the “Head of the Governor’s Office”, and exactly what was the job title of Matthew Forbes, who has been otherwise referred to as “Chief of Staff” but for this letter was elevated to “Head of the Governor’s Office”.
-Why was Matthew Forbes so empowered that he appears to be accorded the same status as the Acting Governor, or higher, as the letter spoke about the Acting Governor in the third person!!
-Whether Matthew Forbes was one of the instigators and complainers involved in the investigation, and whether it met standards of propriety for him to be party to a letter about the investigation, and how that reflects on the claimed “fairness” to Governor Choudhury.
– And drawing attention to the fact that Choudhury seemed to have been hung out to dry while the complainers were being accorded the much vaunted FCO protection and confidentiality.
– The fact that the memo proposed to give an update, but was followed by reasons as to why the update could not be given, and
– why six weeks after he original deadline for the conclusion of the FCO finds itself in a situation that it was not possible at all to give a time frame.
And so on.
While Miller may not gained any answers, at least he spotlighted some serious issues.
High on the list of those issues he shone a light on was the power of the FCO acting through Matthew Forbes to the detriment of the authority of the Caymanian Acting Governor. That was obviously the problem suffered by Choudhury who in his foolhardy way dared to buck the system.
This clearly illustrates, by the way, why appointing a Caymanian to the governorship would require major constitutional advancement and more likely independence.
Ezzard should concentrate on the school playing field instead of writing hogswash.
You must be some idiot. Ezzard is doing a great job he is the only onebearning a pay check
Why should the FCO be bothered with a nosy regional opposition politician? This is a UK matter.
