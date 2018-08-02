Opposition rejects push for local governor
(CNS): Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo has said that appointing a Caymanian governor would be incompatible with the Cayman Islands Constitution and believes the petition calling for Acting Governor Franz Manderson to be given the job is a political ploy to push the country towards independence. The member for Newlands said there were real constitutional implications with the idea, which has gathered support among MLAs, including House Speaker McKeeva Bush, the CDP leader, who is a key figure in the current collation government.
In a press statement on behalf of the opposition, Suckoo suggested that the petition to install Manderson as governor is “a roundabout attempt at establishing a mandate for constitutional changes on par with seeking independence”.
He added, “This politically motivated attempt to drive support for constitutional changes that would forever change the course of these Cayman Islands does a disservice to the people of these islands …The Caymanian people deserve better.”
Suckoo said it was “economic independence” and not “political independence” that Cayman needs and the two goals were not necessarily compatible at this time. The powers that the Constitution gives to the governor are very specific and not aligned with objectives of the petition in question.
The opposition member said this has led him to the conclusion that the petition is a “surreptitious attempt to legitimise changes to the islands’ Constitution while bypassing the need for legislative debate and/or a referendum”.
Suckoo said that if independence is the tacit objective behind the petition, then those driving it, including the speaker of the Legislative Assembly, should let the country know exactly what the motive is behind the move.
“I must sound the warning that this is not a matter than can be taken lightly, and I am very concerned that those who should know better are promoting this impossible idea as a plausible solution for replacing Governor Choudhury,” he added.
Suckoo said he did not wish in any way to convey the impression that Manderson wasn’t a “capable and competent leader”, but the petition was a disservice to his “achievements and commitment to this country”.
Under the current constitutional arrangements, appointing Manderson “would be tantamount to paralysing his efforts to serve his country as a loyal Caymanian”, Suckoo noted because section 31 (3) states that the governor’s office must promote the interests of the United Kingdom, while section 33 (2) states that the governor may act against the advice of Cabinet.
This, Suckoo believes, clearly establishes that the role is not designed for a Caymanian under the terms of the 2009 Constitution and that the provisions would place a local appointee in a position of serious conflict of interest. He pointed to the future potential implementation of the public register of beneficial owners.
“Make no mistake, if and when that possible ‘Order in Council’ is issued, and the United Kingdom demands that the Cayman Islands implement a public registry of beneficial ownership, the governor would be expected to facilitate the implementation forthwith without criticism or resistance,” the opposition deputy leader warned.
Suckoo said that these inevitable conflicts for a Caymanian appointee “would compel Manderson, or any other Caymanian chosen for the role, to abandon his loyalty to this country, and instead assume a role that would require him to put the interests of the United Kingdom ahead of the Cayman Islands”.
The petition to appoint Manderson as governor was posted online earlier this week and has been signed by around 700 people. Meanwhile, the ‘Bring Back Choudhury’ petition is still circulating, though we do not know how many people have signed petition as the organisers are seeking to collect signatures from verified registered electors only.
Category: Local News
WTF are our career political experts in the Cayman Islands, wasting any time thinking they have ANY input on the Queen’s appointed UK representative to the Territory? Do they not know how this works?!? It’s bad enough that we have to pay top dollar for these louts to polish a seat in the LA for four years, they are too busy arguing over nonsense like this, to enact the Standards in Public Life Law, or advance any of the business that applies to their station. Jaw dropping ineptitude.
4
0
The governor is meant to be apolitical and unbiased
If we start letting the government of the day appoint the Governor it will just become another part of the local game
5
0
I think many do not understand the role of the governor and do not understand a local can perform the same functions as one from across the seas.
This has NOTHING to do with Independence. We are in the 21st century, it is time we support local and know we are just as capable and competent. If the Opportunity arises for the FCO to hire a qualified and competent local, who is a British citizen to perform the functions of governor, what is the objection there? Are we at such low self-esteem we don’t want to see our own excel?
We prefer to recall someone who has a history of questions following him and who no one truly knows about.
Come on Caymanians big-up your locals, no one else will.
0
8
Well maybe the plan is to create an independent Dart Islands and make him the owner and Governor
1
0
i knew mac was behind it…says it all.
4
0
Your blind allegiance to the acting gov is going to be your downfall. Who do you think is behind the removal of the governor? Mac would love to position himself to lead this country again and you short sighted short memoried colour struck folks are willing to sit back and hand it to them.
27
1
Yes!
25
4
Kudos to Mr. Suckoo and the opposition for this, its a matter of checks and balances you do not want the faith of the country to fall into the hands of a fraternity.
54
4
Hear, hear, Mr.Suckoo. Well said.
69
4
Why shouldn’t a Caymanian enjoy the substansive power and financial benefits?
Regardless to allegiance, why someone from outside has to come and get the BIG jobs?
The next should be CoP and all the other top foreign held jobs.
A Caymanian in an acting role is carrying out the same function, therefore Mr. Sookoo rational doesn’t ring right.
7
85
I thought that Mr Suckoo explained it very well. Take another read. These decisions should not be about money for the elite—it is about the economic well being of the many and the country as a whole.
60
2
Think before you speak(or write)
23
3
Don’t you think the Caymanian CoP should come before Governor – any appointed Governor at this juncture would be there to protect the interests of the United Kingdom. I received an invitation to sign the petition and deleted it. We are NOT, IN ANY WAY, ready to move towards Independence from England and this is what this would instigate. I agree with Mr Suckoo. Be very careful what you sign.
29
1
Great comments Hon. Suckoo. You are right.
71
8
I believe in showing people respect no matter who they are.
But when are we going to stop being followers? When is Caymanians going to stop addressing frail human beings with titles like –
“Honorable”
“Lord”
“Excellency”
“Majesty”
Etc…
Must we forever bow down to the pagan European systems, as if a good thing?!
Let us teach our children truth. These titles belong “ONLY” to God and nobody else!
18
25
I see nothing wrong with calling an honourable man “honourable”, ease up on the herb there Rasta it a mess wit u head likkle bit.
12
15
Are you sure it’s not more a case that a Caymanian Governor would be incompatible with the ‘spirit’ of the Cayman constitution?
7
11
2:23 pm: Although I am opposed to the appointment of a Caymanian Governor General at this time (and that is what the appointment would have to be), I find your comment repugnant. Your prejudices are handing way out, undisguised. In fact, it is your attitude that drives countries to independence before their due.
2
0
Finally someone with some sense! Do any of the people who signed the petition even know who drafted it ? Why put your signature to a document and not know who wrote the document and what their objective is ? I smell a rat!
70
2
Maybe they should have signed to bring back a governor they don’t know, who appeared in the land a couple of months ago and claimed fame for getting things done that the civil service already had in the works. That might sound like a better option to you?
At least we know Franz and we also know that beneficial ownership is going to happen – why try to make it seem like we would think it’s Franz fault or tear him in half? Which idiot in this country would blame him then for something that has already happened now? Suckoo lost on that point, sorry.
You’re right – I smell the rat too and his name is “it will say anything to stop caymanians”.
2
41
Economic independence??? I didn’t know there was such a thing separate from politricks!
11
5
Could you imagine being independent with set of idiots that we have in Government? We would become a welfare state and the poorest nation in the Caribbean. Especially with no resources to sustain ourselves. Shame on Alden and his PPM Government on trying to be greedy. I guess with independence he can make himself dictator.
58
5
caymans becoming independent would be a starvation state, and crime would be 1,000 fold. It would be a sad sad day.
41
0
Totally agree with the comments. Crime would skyrocket here in Cayman due to the people in need. We would for sure lose the value of our currency as we would no longer have the UK to back us. No natural resources, no defense, we already broke and imagine the people taking their money out.
21
0
Franz Manderson for governor? Which Lodge is he connected to? Those lodge brothers are our disaster and down fall. Too many devious people.
8
0