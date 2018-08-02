Opposition rejects push for local governor

(CNS): Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo has said that appointing a Caymanian governor would be incompatible with the Cayman Islands Constitution and believes the petition calling for Acting Governor Franz Manderson to be given the job is a political ploy to push the country towards independence. The member for Newlands said there were real constitutional implications with the idea, which has gathered support among MLAs, including House Speaker McKeeva Bush, the CDP leader, who is a key figure in the current collation government.

In a press statement on behalf of the opposition, Suckoo suggested that the petition to install Manderson as governor is “a roundabout attempt at establishing a mandate for constitutional changes on par with seeking independence”.

He added, “This politically motivated attempt to drive support for constitutional changes that would forever change the course of these Cayman Islands does a disservice to the people of these islands …The Caymanian people deserve better.”

Suckoo said it was “economic independence” and not “political independence” that Cayman needs and the two goals were not necessarily compatible at this time. The powers that the Constitution gives to the governor are very specific and not aligned with objectives of the petition in question.

The opposition member said this has led him to the conclusion that the petition is a “surreptitious attempt to legitimise changes to the islands’ Constitution while bypassing the need for legislative debate and/or a referendum”.

Suckoo said that if independence is the tacit objective behind the petition, then those driving it, including the speaker of the Legislative Assembly, should let the country know exactly what the motive is behind the move.

“I must sound the warning that this is not a matter than can be taken lightly, and I am very concerned that those who should know better are promoting this impossible idea as a plausible solution for replacing Governor Choudhury,” he added.

Suckoo said he did not wish in any way to convey the impression that Manderson wasn’t a “capable and competent leader”, but the petition was a disservice to his “achievements and commitment to this country”.

Under the current constitutional arrangements, appointing Manderson “would be tantamount to paralysing his efforts to serve his country as a loyal Caymanian”, Suckoo noted because section 31 (3) states that the governor’s office must promote the interests of the United Kingdom, while section 33 (2) states that the governor may act against the advice of Cabinet.

This, Suckoo believes, clearly establishes that the role is not designed for a Caymanian under the terms of the 2009 Constitution and that the provisions would place a local appointee in a position of serious conflict of interest. He pointed to the future potential implementation of the public register of beneficial owners.

“Make no mistake, if and when that possible ‘Order in Council’ is issued, and the United Kingdom demands that the Cayman Islands implement a public registry of beneficial ownership, the governor would be expected to facilitate the implementation forthwith without criticism or resistance,” the opposition deputy leader warned.

Suckoo said that these inevitable conflicts for a Caymanian appointee “would compel Manderson, or any other Caymanian chosen for the role, to abandon his loyalty to this country, and instead assume a role that would require him to put the interests of the United Kingdom ahead of the Cayman Islands”.

The petition to appoint Manderson as governor was posted online earlier this week and has been signed by around 700 people. Meanwhile, the ‘Bring Back Choudhury’ petition is still circulating, though we do not know how many people have signed petition as the organisers are seeking to collect signatures from verified registered electors only.

Category: Local News