Local inflation increases by more than 3%
(CNS): New figures from the Economics and Statistics office show a worrying trend for Cayman, with inflation growing by 3.2% in the first quarter of 2018. Although the country saw what officials described as “robust growth” through 2017, with the gross domestic product rising by 2.9%, the inflation level is impacting the man on the street more significantly, given anecdotal evidence that wages remain relatively stagnant, though there are no formal measurements for national pay rates.
The ESO, which released a catalog of data Thursday, said the hike in the consumer price index (CPI) related to rises in the cost of electricity, fuel, food, medicines and airfares. Despite the steep spike in the cost of living, imports continued to grow in the first quarter of this year, with the value of merchandise brought into the country increasing by 8.9% to $248.22 million, compared to the $227.92 million worth of goods imported into Cayman during the first three months of last year.
There was a 7.5% increase in the value of imports of non-petroleum goods and a 20% increase in petroleum related goods, which, since the total volume fell marginally, was largely due to price increases of around 18.6%.
Meanwhile, the CPI showed that electricity went up for the average consumer by 21.5% in the first quarter of this year compared to last, a significant increase for individuals and a major cause of the inflation increase. With fuel cost up more than 5.7% as well, the increases in medicine costs and everyday food items, such as fruits, vegetables, milk, cheese and eggs, means that while the economy may be doing well more broadly, people on low wages are feeling a much greater negative impact.
The ESO also released its annual Economic Report for 2017, which showed solid performances in tourism, construction and financial services — all helping to fuel the 2.9% increase in GDP. The 2017 GDP is the third highest growth rate since 2008 and was broad-based, as all sectors expanded.
The hotel and restaurant sector had the highest estimated growth of 8.5% due to increases in air and cruise passenger arrivals. The other top four industries with the highest estimated growth rates were construction (7.2%), mining and quarrying (5.9%), producers of government services (3.7%), and real estate, renting and business activities, mainly legal and accounting services (2.9%)
We are all slipping due to these increases which are not justifiable most of them, greed and power, god save us all
don’t think for a minute the do-nothing ppm will do anything….
Yes and year after year employers justify not raising salaries by saying the increase is related to fluctuations in oil prices and therefore isn’t a “real” increase.
Civil servants are the worse!
It is long past time to acknowledge one of the primary reasons for the ridiculous cost of living we all confront. Government fees and taxes which are required to be so high in large part due to overspending and waste.
The funds consumed by government are made even larger due to breaches of or a refusal to enforce our own laws.
How many non Caymanians are feeding at the trough, and being willingly fed by the politicians who gain grace and favor in the process? How may “spouses of Caymanians” are allowed to come and stay at government expense? How may foreign children of those same persons and civil servants are allowed to attend our schools and receive medical care for free? – all while deserving Caymanians are denied the resources they need in consequence?
Everyone should read the Maintenance Law as only one example of unenforced laws which if followed, could greatly reduce the financial burden on government.
Then there is of course the Immigration Law. Persons who will be a burden on our society are prohibited from settling here. Dog now eating our supper.
Along this vein: it is very common to hire young female foreign teachers who either arrive pregnant or proceed to have a few babies here within a few years of their arrival. I’m certainly not against young families but there seems to be a trend on the Brac in particular. Then the Brac doctors “aren’t good enough” and they are flown to Grand Cayman, enjoy their pregnancy leave at the expense of not only our government but primarily our students…
Government is the biggest cause of inflation in Cayman! Too many unreasonable fees for every little transaction. It’s called “over-regulation”! Do you know that if you wish to inspect and license a vehicle in West Bay you have to pay 2 inspection fees – one to the garage to conduct the inspection (justified) and the same fee again to the DMV (for what??). Governor Choudhury was about to correct these wrongs. reduce Civil Service red-tape and increase efficiency but people had him recalled.
Seems like Franz Manderson (as Head of the same corrupt and inefficient CS) and his type are the only ones who will benefit by the Governor’s recall!
it is probably much higher than that given the margin for error. Cayman is swiftly becoming unafordable for the middle class and the poor. The government has a mentality that Caymanians can afford to observe any increase in the cost of living while they get cars to drive and fat salaries. The progressives has such a stronghold on the country that people are even afraid to criticize them and speak out.
help!help! help! ???? cant survive here anymore???? paradise lost!????
And almost no wage growth during that same period once you account for inflation
