Local inflation increases by more than 3%

(CNS): New figures from the Economics and Statistics office show a worrying trend for Cayman, with inflation growing by 3.2% in the first quarter of 2018. Although the country saw what officials described as “robust growth” through 2017, with the gross domestic product rising by 2.9%, the inflation level is impacting the man on the street more significantly, given anecdotal evidence that wages remain relatively stagnant, though there are no formal measurements for national pay rates.

The ESO, which released a catalog of data Thursday, said the hike in the consumer price index (CPI) related to rises in the cost of electricity, fuel, food, medicines and airfares. Despite the steep spike in the cost of living, imports continued to grow in the first quarter of this year, with the value of merchandise brought into the country increasing by 8.9% to $248.22 million, compared to the $227.92 million worth of goods imported into Cayman during the first three months of last year.

There was a 7.5% increase in the value of imports of non-petroleum goods and a 20% increase in petroleum related goods, which, since the total volume fell marginally, was largely due to price increases of around 18.6%.

Meanwhile, the CPI showed that electricity went up for the average consumer by 21.5% in the first quarter of this year compared to last, a significant increase for individuals and a major cause of the inflation increase. With fuel cost up more than 5.7% as well, the increases in medicine costs and everyday food items, such as fruits, vegetables, milk, cheese and eggs, means that while the economy may be doing well more broadly, people on low wages are feeling a much greater negative impact.

The ESO also released its annual Economic Report for 2017, which showed solid performances in tourism, construction and financial services — all helping to fuel the 2.9% increase in GDP. The 2017 GDP is the third highest growth rate since 2008 and was broad-based, as all sectors expanded.

The hotel and restaurant sector had the highest estimated growth of 8.5% due to increases in air and cruise passenger arrivals. The other top four industries with the highest estimated growth rates were construction (7.2%), mining and quarrying (5.9%), producers of government services (3.7%), and real estate, renting and business activities, mainly legal and accounting services (2.9%)

For more information visit the ESO website

