Prisoners face housing challenges post-release

Prisoners at HMP Northward

(CNS): The lack of appropriate residential facilities for prisoners being released on licence is causing concern for the Conditional Release Board (formerly the Parole Board), which has called for the government to focus on improving rehabilitation services rather than tougher sentences. The board said those being released need support to help them stay out of jail.

As Deputy Governor Franz Manderson presented the board’s latest report, spanning the last four years, to parliament, he stressed the link between a support network and the success of released offenders.

The inadequate provision of places for inmates being released to stay is presenting significant challenges and impacting the reintegration of prisons back into society, Manderson said as he summarised the report. When it comes to dealing with recidivism, the board believes the focus should be on post-prison support and not tougher sentences.

“The board advocates a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of offending behaviour, emphasises rehabilitative programmes and post-release support,” he stated.

Between 2018 and 2022 the board has dealt with between 64-75 applications each year for conditional release from inmates who have served 60% of their sentences. Over that five-year period, 356 prisoners in total applied, and 200 (56%) were granted conditional release. This was revoked for 42 people (21% of those released) for re-offending.

Manderson said the board is calling for a better understanding of custodial sentences “beyond mere warehousing of offenders”.

Reading from the report, the deputy governor said, “The board advocates for proper investment in rehabilitative programmes, measures to combat drug use in custody and increased post-release support. A commitment to addressing the root causes of offending behaviour will undoubtedly benefit the entire Cayman Islands community.”

The Conditional Release Law is designed to offer inmates and offenders hope for the future and a crime-free life. Those who make good use of their time in prison and stick to the rules are offered the carrot of release after serving just under two-thirds of their sentence — a very important tool in helping the prison service manage those who are incarcerated.

The Conditional Release Board also deals with those who are serving life sentences and makes the decision on whether or not those lifers can be released after they have served the minimum time imposed on them by the tariffs handed down by the court. The law provides for a life term to be 30 years, though it can be more or less depending on the circumstances of both the offender and their crime.

HMP Northward has continued to battle with the provision of rehabilitation services. Due to a combination of under-investment, the state of the dilapidated prison facility and a general lack of access to meaningful training, education or study, inmates are released with few new skills, low job prospects, housing difficulties and a lack of support, leading to an unsurprising return to a life of crime.

However, as noted by almost all of the prison services’ directors, investing in prisons is hardly a vote-winner for politicians, despite clear evidence that helping and supporting inmates transition into a crime-free life has far more positive results than trying to punish them into it.

Home Affairs Minister Sabrina Turner is moving forward with plans to build a new prison, which is estimated to cost as much as $150 million in total. The government has budgeted to spend $7.4 million this year on starting this project and $4.2 million next year.