Football match shooting hits headlines around the world

CIG meets to discuss the mass shooting in West Bay

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ reputation as a safe place to live and work or take a vacation took a serious battering on Monday when, within a matter of hours, news of the shooting at the Ed Bush Stadium during a premier league football match Sunday night began hitting the headlines. All of the major US news networks and news outlets around the world, from The Hindustani Times in India to The Guardian in the UK, were reporting on the shocking shooting after the Associated Press Stringer in Puerto Rico picked up the story.

While local people have been raising concerns for several months about the increase in gun violence across the Cayman Islands, including murders, robberies and tit-for-tat gunfire at gang rivals’ homes, the crime spike has now gone viral, which is bound to have an impact on the tourism sector.

During a press conference on Monday, officials here spoke about the efforts being made to stop the escalation of crime. Governor Jane Owen, whose main responsibility is for security, described this as a watershed moment. She said that Cayman has had a glimpse through a window into what could happen if the threats that we face from crime and criminality and the menace of violence and guns continues to increase.

“I think we have all looked through that window and we are united in believing that is not somewhere the communities in Cayman are prepared to countenance going, and if we want to avoid that, we are going to need to work together,” she said.

The response involves prevention and awareness, especially about how dangerous guns are getting into the islands and what legislation needs to be improved, as well as enforcement, Owen said, but noted that Cayman was lucky to have a trained, competent police service.

At this point, the UK will not be sending a team or task force to assist. Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said he was confident that he had the teams and manpower necessary to conduct the investigation into this unprecedented occurrence.

Premier Julianna O’Connor-Connolly said that Commissioner Walton had the complete support of the government. This includes financially, and she announced that the Cayman Islands Government was adding $200,000 to the $50,000 reward money offered by Cayman CrimeStoppers for information leading to a conviction in this case.

She said Caymanians had zero tolerance for this time of violence, and the government would work to eradicate it. “This level of violence is not normal, neither is it acceptable… If you are in the know… and there is hardly anything that happens [in Cayman] that at least one person does not know… please do the best service ever and come forward,” the premier stated.

She said Walton had the entire backing of the 19 members of parliament. “We will keep Cayman to a place where we can hold our heads high and walk the streets with our families… and remove the criminals from our society.”

If further legislation needed to deal with gangs, the government would not shy away from that, she said and floated the idea of a gun amnesty. “Crime is everybody’s business,” she said, adding that the government would face the problem head-on.