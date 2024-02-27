Football match shooting hits headlines around the world
(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ reputation as a safe place to live and work or take a vacation took a serious battering on Monday when, within a matter of hours, news of the shooting at the Ed Bush Stadium during a premier league football match Sunday night began hitting the headlines. All of the major US news networks and news outlets around the world, from The Hindustani Times in India to The Guardian in the UK, were reporting on the shocking shooting after the Associated Press Stringer in Puerto Rico picked up the story.
While local people have been raising concerns for several months about the increase in gun violence across the Cayman Islands, including murders, robberies and tit-for-tat gunfire at gang rivals’ homes, the crime spike has now gone viral, which is bound to have an impact on the tourism sector.
During a press conference on Monday, officials here spoke about the efforts being made to stop the escalation of crime. Governor Jane Owen, whose main responsibility is for security, described this as a watershed moment. She said that Cayman has had a glimpse through a window into what could happen if the threats that we face from crime and criminality and the menace of violence and guns continues to increase.
“I think we have all looked through that window and we are united in believing that is not somewhere the communities in Cayman are prepared to countenance going, and if we want to avoid that, we are going to need to work together,” she said.
The response involves prevention and awareness, especially about how dangerous guns are getting into the islands and what legislation needs to be improved, as well as enforcement, Owen said, but noted that Cayman was lucky to have a trained, competent police service.
At this point, the UK will not be sending a team or task force to assist. Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said he was confident that he had the teams and manpower necessary to conduct the investigation into this unprecedented occurrence.
Premier Julianna O’Connor-Connolly said that Commissioner Walton had the complete support of the government. This includes financially, and she announced that the Cayman Islands Government was adding $200,000 to the $50,000 reward money offered by Cayman CrimeStoppers for information leading to a conviction in this case.
She said Caymanians had zero tolerance for this time of violence, and the government would work to eradicate it. “This level of violence is not normal, neither is it acceptable… If you are in the know… and there is hardly anything that happens [in Cayman] that at least one person does not know… please do the best service ever and come forward,” the premier stated.
She said Walton had the entire backing of the 19 members of parliament. “We will keep Cayman to a place where we can hold our heads high and walk the streets with our families… and remove the criminals from our society.”
If further legislation needed to deal with gangs, the government would not shy away from that, she said and floated the idea of a gun amnesty. “Crime is everybody’s business,” she said, adding that the government would face the problem head-on.
Hopefully this will aid in dropping prices of home sales so I might be finally able to afford one.
Governor…
Why are there known gambling dens in operation?
Why are there known gangsters free on our streets?
Why wasn’t Jon Jon breathalysed?
And when can we expect any investigation into some of the most egregious status grants?
Thanks.
Govt is burdened with the huge responsibility of creating inequality by massaging the high net worth and disenfranchising the small man. Kenny wants to build a $50M private airport for goodness sake whilst an upcoming generation has no chance of entering the housing market. You can harp all you like about more patrols, bigger rewards and all the rest but from the small down all you’re going to get is a big ‘f*** you’. It’s wrong but you almost have to sympathise, Govt and pretty much most related officials are looking at the trees neglecting the forest.
A bit in depth but an excellent read about inequality very close to home.
https://scioteca.caf.com/bitstream/handle/123456789/1786/Inequality%20and%20Crime%20in%20Latin%20America%20and%20the%20Caribbean_New%20Data%20for%20and%20Old%20Question.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed
The public need work with the police as someone knows who it is. Call TIPS line number in Florida which no one will knows who report it.
400 cops are on payroll and you are calling for the public to fight armed gangs?
If you think this incident at Ed Bush Stadium was bad just wait until we have a similar type incident at Public Beach on Seven Mile Beach. We need police patrols on SMB now so that the Caymanian public and tourists feel safe.
One major incident on SMB will do so much damage to our reputation as a tourist centre.
We have a ticking time bomb at Public Beach waiting to go off.
Wake up politicians.
Didn’t the police shoot at a suspect on 7MB awhile back?
We’ve had a shooting in the George Town Hospital shortly after Hurricane Ivan, which was very scary too, that left one person dead.
$250k to be dead? Pass. The public has been conditioned by example to not trust the police, Madame Governor.
Quite the opposite: Caymanians have a very high tolerance of criminality. Even political gatekeepers in positions of duty and trust, handling public funds, and forming policy, can be elected with extensive criminal histories. Will Julianna back up her empty proclamation by taking steps to tackle corruption by reinstating SIPL, increasing transparency, expanding the Committee’s independence and power, and sponsoring a Bill to amend the Elections Law to prohibit candidates with dishonesty and criminal histories? Not going to hold our breath on that. Voters are going to have to lobby for this change, and if you want a reason, successive administration tolerance of the gangs, and their shadow economies is exactly what the problem is.
THIS! They say a fish rots from the head. I don’t know if that’s true or not but Cayman is rotting from the top down. There should be no place in government for convicted criminals. Shame on those whose precious votes were so easily bought.
why are you surprised governor?
you stand over a government which includes people convicted of serious criminal offences….that think the rules of the law don’t apply to them.
Stop building your Cayman Brac school and put that 100,000,000 toward safety in driving, gun control, education, and policing
We already spend an astonishing $200m a year on education, the most per pupil in the world!
A “Watershed moment”. Really? We’ve had dozens of these “watershed moments” over the last 30 years.
The watershed is very similar to the high-water mark, always subject to change and exceptions.
We do not have a competent police service. Ain’t that right, Jon Jon.
The Governor’s primary responsibility is Good Governance.
We do not have Good Governance.
Our education, planning, training, and immigration systems are all failing.
Our standards of acceptable behavior are in free-fall. Our people are being marginalized and displaced.
None of this is new. All of this was foreseeable.
We do not consistently follow our laws, and almost never enforce them.
Beach vendors, anyone?
Sandy – serve these bastards some tea. I am confident Wendy will join for a cuppa or two. A democracy without a press conference or opportunity to ask and demand detailed questions? Any accountability?
Her Excellency, who has responsibility for national security, has NO clue! She wants to get rid of “dangerous guns”. That says a lot to me!!