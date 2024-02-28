MPs back law restricting evidence access over security

AG Sam Bulgin presents the bill to parliament

(CNS): None of the Cayman Islands’ political representatives objected to a new piece of legislation presented to parliament by Attorney General Sam Bulgin on Monday that restricts access to important evidence or information in civil or human rights proceedings as well as judicial reviews if the authorities say it cannot be disclosed for security or public interest reasons.

This could have a negative impact on the public’s ability to challenge the power of the state or government’s actions against them, but no members of the opposition, independents or back-benchers challenged the bill before it was passed.

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart (GTE) said he initially had misgivings about the law because he did not really understand what it was trying to achieve, but after the attorney general met with the opposition MPs in his chambers to brief them on the bill, they fully supported it. Independent opposition member Chris Saunders (BTW) said he had reservations but understood it was a “sign of the times” that it was needed.

The Civil Proceedings (Closed Material Procedures) Bill, 2023 does not apply to criminal trials, but it will allow the authorities in civil cases where citizens are in dispute with the government on a whole range of potential legal issues to withhold the evidence on which decisions have been made from those affected by those decisions on grounds of national security or public interest.

From immigration issues to Bill of Rights cases, this new law could undermine the ability of people to successfully challenge what the state does to them without it having to prove the probity of the evidence it has against an individual.

As Bulgin explained to parliament, the genesis of the bill was the difficulties the authorities encountered during a human rights case brought by two Caymanian men serving life sentences for murder. Justin Ramoon and Osbourne Douglas, who are brothers, were removed from HMP Northward in 2017 without notice and taken to the UK to serve their sentences.

They were convicted in 2016 of murdering Jason Powery outside a bar in George Town in July 2015 and given lengthy life tariffs of more than 30 years each. The brothers were sent to UK jails under archaic colonial legislation, but soon afterwards, they challenged their removal in the courts.

The crown argued that the two men were a significant national security risk. The authorities claimed that they had continued their life of crime behind bars, manipulating the behaviour of their criminal associates on the outside, ordering hits on their gang rivals, being involved in gun smuggling, and were even said to be planning an escape from Northward. The crown sought to keep the evidence and information that led them to conclude they posed such a serious risk from both men and their lawyers.

However, because there was no legislation that enabled the government to do this, the courts found against it in a number of hearings, many of which were held behind closed doors. The Grand Court, the Court of Appeal and the UK Privy Council all found that the authorities did not have the power to hold closed-door hearings that excluded the brothers.

The Douglas and Ramon case continues to wind its way through the justice system, but the process adopted throughout the hearings that had kept the grounds for their removal to the UK from the men has been found wanting.

As a result, the bill was drafted to give the Cayman Islands Government a legal path to closed-door hearings where material against any individual, not just those convicted of a crime, can be withheld from them and will be examined only by an independent advocate.

This will make it exceptionally challenging for anyone to argue against the probity of evidence on which the authorities have based decisions against them, which may have caused harm or duress, on a wide range of potential issues, such as deportation cases, family court, or even the revoking of a business licence by the government.

While no one in parliament raised any real concerns that the law, which is based on UK legislation, poses a potential threat to human rights, some members of the local legal profession have raised concerns. Lawyers have told CNS that Cayman does not have the resources to provide a pool of specialist advocates to act as independent reviewers of the crown’s evidence who are not already involved in representing people likely to be most impacted by the law.

According to the bill, the attorney general will publish the list of special advocates and provide administrative support, which creates a potential conflict given that the AG’s chambers will be involved in all of these cases.

There are also concerns that the law will be overused and that it undermines the principles of fairness. It gives the already powerful state the upper hand in sensitive cases where, for example, the government is trying to remove a child from a family or in complex asylum cases involving refugees.

People who have a genuine grievance over a government decision could find they cannot fight it because they are not allowed to know what the authorities have based that decision on in order to challenge it.

As he explained the legislation to the parliament, Bulgin said it was to protect sensitive material or information which, if disclosed publicly, would risk harming national security or other public interests, indicating the wide remit the law will give the government. The attorney general will be required to provide reports to parliament on the use of closed material applications, but it’s not clear what other oversight there will be or if those reports will be made public.

The legislation applies to proceedings currently in the court or pending or in progress immediately before the legislation comes into force, which means that the attorney general will be able to continue withholding the evidence in the Douglas and Ramoon case when that returns to the court.