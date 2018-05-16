The premier has failed and should resign

“Sad” writes: Alden McLaughlin should resign immediately from the Office of Premier. This comment may sound politically motivated, but it is not. In fact, it is expected in politics that when a politically elected leader fails in the performance of his duty on a level that is so detrimental to the very persons to whom he owes his appointment as leader, that he resigns immediately to 1) save face and 2) to show respect for the persons they have failed. While many may not share this view, I ask that you consider the following facts:

1) The current Unity government and previous PPM government were led by the same Hon. Premier Alden McLaughlin.

2) Under both administrations, the country was given assurances that the government was working on a strategy which would protect our financial services from the unfair and unscrupulous attacks leveled at it by the UK and other jurisdictions. We were also told that we would not implement public registers of beneficial ownership until it became the global standard.

In one fell swoop the UK has done it for us, and despite the premier having no control over the House of Commons, his assurances that we were in good standing with the UK given the recent announcements of being in compliance with the FFR and the recent changes to implement a central registry for law enforcement purposes speak volumes about his inability to represent these islands and to protect our interests.

Some may say that this statement is unfair, however it was the premier who offered us assurances that our financial services were in capable hands, and perhaps he would deserve more credit had he been more transparent in his dealings with the UK, instead of creating the illusion that all was indeed well. It is therefore his own failures and inability to either recognise a credible threat or to prepare the country for the impending destruction that has brought his leadership to a shattering halt. How can he continue to lead the government in the face of such an embarrassing failure?

3) Following the amendments in the UK Parliament, the premier’s initial reaction was to announce that he was going to fight the decision in the courts. Again, this is flawed leadership because any experienced politician knows, or should know, about the sovereignty of Parliament. Since the beginning of democracy, Parliament has always been the supreme authority and the courts were created to enforce and interpret the laws created by Parliament.

There is no court in the developed world who has the authority to overturn the decision on public registers voted by the House of Commons. The premier knows this and has insisted on pursuing this very expensive and futile course of action. One therefore must question not only his motive but his ability to make sensible decisions in the face of formidable adversity.

Why pursue a course of action that in the end will not render a positive outcome? The logical conclusions are that he is either buying time, confused, frozen in fear or desperate. None of the above qualifies him to be premier. By now, his colleagues must be questioning his ability to lead. In case there is any doubt, the following was taken from the UK Supreme Court’s website under the FAQ section, where the question is asked, can the Supreme Court overrule the UK Parliament? Here is the posted guidance:

“No it cannot. Unlike some supreme courts in other parts of the world, the UK Supreme Court does not have the power to ‘strike down’ legislation passed by the UK parliament. It is not the court’s role to formulate public policy, but to interpret law and develop it where necessary, through well-established processes and methods of reasoning.”

4) The Minister for Financial Services Tara Rivers is not engaged. She has now travelled to Brussels to deal with another matter. This signals that the premier and his minister are not on the same page, and he has removed her from this assignment and sent her elsewhere. Whether he or she is to blame is debatable, however the current situation is a classic case of the premier micromanaging and dictating to his minister and getting in the way of her constitutional responsibilities.

No issue in the Financial Services Ministry could be more important than the issue of public registers and the minister with constitutional responsibility is conspicuously absent. It is even more sinister to hear that the premier has engaged the services of opposition member MLA Christopher Saunders and that Mr Saunders accompanied him to the UK and is in the process of assembling a legal team of local lawyers including his former running-mate, Mrs Theresa Pitcairn to fight the decision in the UK courts.

What becomes even more puzzling is the absence of not only Minister Rivers, but it appears that the Minister of Finance Roy McTaggart is also not in attendance, and the premier seems to have only been accompanied by MLA Eugene Ebanks. MLA Ebanks’ ability to offer any semblance of a noteworthy comment on this issue would possibly shock the UK into rescinding the amendments, so we may yet become pleasantly surprised.

Again, this very odd behaviour and lack of any form of public statement by the premier calls for his immediate resignation from office. He has accused the UK of constitutional overreach when he has committed the same sin right here in Cayman.

It is clear from the above points that we have a serious situation on our hands. The UK has taken steps to end the era of financial Services in all the Overseas Territories. This action will effectively wipe out 50% of the country’s GDP, countless jobs will be lost, the real-estate markets will slump, the cost of living will rise, and as government turns to increased taxes in order to maintain its massively inflated and over-emphasized operating costs, the future will not reflect the bright positive outlook that the current and former administration has promised us and the bleak reality of what is to come will drive fear through the most stable of nerves.

With crime already out of control and simple services such as garbage collection failing, it is hard to see the silver lining that the government so often brags about.

Premier Alden McLaughlin now needs to do what all honourable leaders must do when they have failed. He must resign from his office and give someone else the opportunity to lead. His policies and strategies have failed, and due to the virtue of his dictatorial leadership style, he has no one to blame but himself.

Leadership is not about electing nice guys, or the guys that have a drink with you at the bar on Friday. Leadership demands an undying commitment and respect for the people you were chosen to represent. Misrepresenting the truth to those people every step of the way as you lead them down the path of ultimate destruction like sheep to the slaughter is not the type of leadership this country now needs.

We need a leader who is not afraid to tell us the truth, and not afraid to ask for help, a leader who respects the country and our people enough to admit when he or she is wrong and to take corrective action when needed. In short, we no longer need Mr McLaughlin to lead us.

Out of this debacle, a new leader must rise, someone with courage, knowledge, intelligence, morals, and the ability to look Prime Minister May in the eye and tell her, without blinking, exactly what we think of her and her government. Someone who will tell the story of how the UK is sacrificing its Overseas Territories for the sake of holding a political party together, how the thousands of lives that will be destroyed in the Caribbean also matter.

Mr McLaughlin ran off to England, taking an entire performing troupe with him to celebrate our Coat of Arms with the same people who are destroying these islands. That act alone was ample proof that he is not fit for leadership and must now step down or be removed from office.

I have but one thing to say to Mr McLaughlin: “Have some pride, man.”

