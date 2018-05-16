Boris calls for another 60 years of British rule in Cayman

(CNS): The dispute between the Cayman Islands and the British government over the potential imposition of a public beneficial ownership register was put aside Monday, when the celebrations in London to mark the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms got underway. However, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made it clear that the UK was still the final arbiter when he gave remarks at the cocktail party held in Durbar Court at the FCO building in Whitehall and called for Cayman to remain British for another 60 years.

In his brief remarks, Johnson pointed out that the British lion sits underneath the turtle, rope and pineapple on the historic crest, symbolising that the Cayman Islands remains part of the UK, as he called for the islands to remain part of the UK family for many more years to come.

Meanwhile, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that in any family there are disagreements from time to time but stated that it had not shaken the foundation of Cayman as a British Overseas Territory. While he said independence was inevitable, like his death he hoped it wouldn’t happen anytime soon.

However, the issue of the UK imposing a register that will require financial entities domiciled in the Cayman Islands to reveal their beneficial owners on a public platform before it becomes the global standard has done a great deal to shake the foundations. As a result the premier will be meeting with British officials to again try and stop the UK forcing the issue. McLaughlin had requested a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May but it is not clear whether or not that has been granted.

Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers is not in London, but she and her ministry officials are heading to Brussels to deal with the current grey-listing of the Cayman Islands by the European Union, which is calling for the jurisdiction to address questions about the lack of substantive presence for all of the financial entities that are domiciled here.

