Elderly visitor drowns at Stingray City

(CNS): An 83-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States drowned during a snorkelling trip at Stingray City on Tuesday, police have said. A report was made to emergency services around 2:15 in the afternoon that the man had gone missing during the trip. Shortly afterwards he was found unconscious in the water by a nearby boat and taken onboard. CPR was administered as the vessel returned to shore, where he was immediately taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

He is the sixth person to die in local waters this year.

Category: Local News