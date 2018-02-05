Teenage girl missing since Friday

(CNS): Police are appealing for help in finding 15-year-old Jadee Eccleston, who was reported missing just after 9:30am Friday after she apparently left school and the staff was unable to locate her. Police were later informed that the girl had gone home briefly around noon, but had left her residence on Capt. Joe and Osbourne Road in West Bay shortly afterwards. Jadee is of fair complexion and was last seen with her hair in one ponytail. She was wearing dark blue uniform pants, white John Gray High School uniform shirt and a black hoodie.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Hayleigh Sciamonte has been located in good health, police stated last week as they thanked the public for their assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

