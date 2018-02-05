More public input sought on consumer protection bill

(CNS): More than two years after work began on drawing up a Consumer Protection and Guarantees Bill, the Law Reform Commission has extended the public consultation period until the end of March. The idea of having a piece of legislation to protect consumers has considerable public support but the process of getting to a workable law appears to be taking time and officials want more input from people before they mover forward.

“These legislative proposals aim to safeguard the interests of the consumer in matters relating to the supply of goods and services while providing mechanisms to seek appropriate redress when certain consumer standards are breached,” officials said in a release urging residents to comment on the proposed law which is available here.

The Bill covers procedures on how to make a consumer complaint, the rights of consumers, guarantees in relation to the supply of goods, or services, remedies when those guarantees are breached, the duty of suppliers, unfair trade practices or contracts terms, goods recalls and distance selling.

The bill may be viewed on the LRC website and hard copies are also available from the Law Reform Commission at the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue.

Submissions should be forwarded no later than 1 March in writing by post or by hand to: Jose Griffith, Acting Director of the Law Reform Commission

Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 4th Floor Government Administration Building

133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, P.O. Box 136

Grand Cayman KY1-9000 or emailed to [email protected]

