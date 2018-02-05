More public input sought on consumer protection bill
(CNS): More than two years after work began on drawing up a Consumer Protection and Guarantees Bill, the Law Reform Commission has extended the public consultation period until the end of March. The idea of having a piece of legislation to protect consumers has considerable public support but the process of getting to a workable law appears to be taking time and officials want more input from people before they mover forward.
“These legislative proposals aim to safeguard the interests of the consumer in matters relating to the supply of goods and services while providing mechanisms to seek appropriate redress when certain consumer standards are breached,” officials said in a release urging residents to comment on the proposed law which is available here.
The Bill covers procedures on how to make a consumer complaint, the rights of consumers, guarantees in relation to the supply of goods, or services, remedies when those guarantees are breached, the duty of suppliers, unfair trade practices or contracts terms, goods recalls and distance selling.
The bill may be viewed on the LRC website and hard copies are also available from the Law Reform Commission at the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue.
Submissions should be forwarded no later than 1 March in writing by post or by hand to:
Jose Griffith, Acting Director of the Law Reform Commission
Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 4th Floor Government Administration Building
133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman,
P.O. Box 136
Grand Cayman KY1-9000
or emailed to [email protected]
I hope it will cover us tourists!
greedy merchants driving up cost of living in cayman islands…😉😆
there are none….how can a part for my boat engine cost $161 usd in miami…..and i was quoted ci $ 791 for same part in cayman? yes, it actually happened to me…good thing my brother was in miami and picked it up…..sad!😯
On Saturday, a local vendor charged us KYD$132.00 for a plastic USD$17.32 (AMAZON PRIME) water inlet valve for our refrigerator. The sooner this widespread price gouging can be exposed and shared the better. We desperately need a platform to give those giving a competitive and honest service the upper commercial hand they deserve – and the many crooks and liars need to be run out of business. A “Better Business Bureau” type consumer reporting/rating mechanism would be helpful in 2018.
You should have ordered the part off Amazon, that is if you knew how to diagnose and fix the problem yourself. There are plenty of online appliance forums online where even the most clueless can get answers and do the fix themselves. The price would have been even steeper if the repair guy had to do the work on a Sunday. Don’t hold your breath for stuff like this to change it’s the same in North America and in Europe. Time to get some savvy yourself brother.
please for the name of local vendor so that we can all watch ?
Consumer Protection Laws have their place, but at the moment discussing such laws is a bit like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic as it is sinking. The rapidly increasing violent crime and general lawlessness in our society is a much bigger threat. What we need is fundamental reform of our Penal Code in order to make the prosecution of violent criminals more effective and in order to keep such criminals off our streets.
Although it’s valid that our police lack a compelling strategy to deal with escalating violent crime, the door to blue and white collar crime has also been left wide-open and duped consumers merit some recourse…
CNS: The rest of this comment is posted here: Door wide open for white collar crime
