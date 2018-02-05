Door wide open for white collar crime

A CNS reader writes: Although it’s valid that our police lack a compelling strategy to deal with escalating violent crime, the door to blue and white collar crime has also been left wide-open and duped consumers merit some recourse. The existing judicial structure of our court system caters to small claims under $20k, and then a huge justice gulf exists to higher-dollar Grand Court items where merely filing a claim can cost low five figures and puts your name in Offshore Alert.

You can spend well into six figures on lawyers before your case is even heard – and those can bleed-on for upwards of 6 years before a verdict reached. Even if you win, maybe you’ll get 75% of your costs back.

This creates a forgiving environment where rip-off artists in the $30-50,000 range become commonplace, and settlements typically end in some kind of revolting accord, a “suck it up buttercup” shoulder shrug, and/or lifetime grudge. You still have to endure these crooks at the school concert and the local grocery store knowing what they did to your family.

