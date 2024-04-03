Missing teenage girl turns up after 18 days

Shantelle Aguilar

(CNS): Shantelle Rhoden Aguilar (15), who was reported missing on Friday, 15 March, has been located and returned home. The RCIPS said on Tuesday evening that she appears to be in good health, and expressed thanks to the public for their assistance in this matter. The police did not say where she had been over the 18 days that she was missing or if anyone had been arrested for harbouring the teenage runaway.