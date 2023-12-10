Police confirm identity of body found in East End

Adrian Williamson

(CNS): The police have confirmed that the body found deep in the interior mangrove wetlands of East End last week is Adrian Williamson (26), a Jamaican national who was living in Cayman and reported missing on 6 July 2022. Police had said this week that the remains were clad in a black top and jeans over grey Manchester United shorts, and black Jordan slippers, similar to the description of the shoes and jeans Williamson was wearing when he was last seen the day before he was reported missing.

The RCIPS said they were pursuing all missing person leads a few days before confirming the body was Williamson. However, police have still not said anything about the possible cause of death or if foul play is suspected. The HSA has engaged an expert anthropologist to examine the remains in an attempt to assist the investigation. Forensic samples have been obtained and are undergoing complex examination and analysis.

According to the latest release, the RCIPS is continuing the inquiry into Williamson’s demise.