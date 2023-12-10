More gunshots reported in George Town

(CNS): Police have recovered shell casings in George Town following reports of shots being fired early Friday morning at an address off Anthony Drive. The RCIPS report indicates that the report was not made until Friday afternoon, after which the Armed Response Unit searched the area and found several spent shell casings. The scene was processed, and an investigation into this latest case of gun crime has been opened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.