UK border bosses seconded to Cayman

(CNS): Colin Brown, the head of the UK Border Force National Targeting Centre, and Phil Bostock, a commander in the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), will be arriving in Cayman in January to begin a secondment here to oversee changes to local border protected and search and rescue services. Brown, who will be here for an initial period of six months, will lead the modernisation of Cayman’s immigration and customs border procedures and advise on transforming the departments into an integrated Cayman Islands Border Protection Service, officials said. Bostock, who will be on a one year attachment, will help create a local coastguard.

Bostock came to Cayman last year to review the local search and rescue capabilities, following the loss of five lives at sea, including two children. Part of his job will be to ensure that the recommendations made in the comprehensive report that came out of that review will be implemented. The secondments result from the current government’s policy initiatives announced in the Legislative Assembly in October regarding the need to improve border protection.

In a press release issued by the governor’s office, Premier Alden McLaughlin said he was delighted that the services of the experienced professionals had been secured.

“This has been the result of close collaboration between the governor’s office, the RCIPS, customs and the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration,” he said. “The formation of a new Border Protection Service and Coastguard in the Cayman Islands is a priority of this government, and as I mentioned during the budget session, it is a vital step forward in our work to counter illegal immigration and organised crime, including the smuggling of weapons and drugs. Improvements to the coordination of search and rescue services will also make it safer for everyone to enjoy our amazing natural marine resources,” he added.

Officials said a steering committee has been established to oversee both the development of the border agency and the coast guard, which will be chaired by the chief officer in the immigration ministry, Wesley Howell, and include the police commissioner, the head of the governor’s office, the collector of customs, the acting head of immigration and other key officials from the RCIPS and the civil service.

Governor Helen Kilpatrick said she and the premier were committed to the improvement of local security as well as safety at sea.

“These projects mark the start of this journey and we are grateful to Border Force and the MCA for providing us with experienced officers to help guide and shape the structures that we intend to develop,” Kilpatrick said. “We also have an experienced and dedicated local team that will oversee this work and I would like to thank them for their commitment and work so far.”

