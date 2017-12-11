Teenagers arrested over violent attack in George Town

(CNS): Three teenagers and a boy were arrested and bailed following a violent attack in a parking lot on Eastern Avenue near the Godfrey Nixon junction at around 3:30 Saturday morning. Police and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene, responding to a report of a wounding after a man and a woman got into an argument with a man they did not know. The man reportedly assaulted them with an unknown object, causing a laceration to male victim’s head and a laceration to the woman’s arm.

The victims said they ran away from the location and as a result, the vehicle key and the woman’s purse containing cash and other valuables were stolen. They were both taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Three teenagers, one aged 18 from West Bay and two aged 19, both from George Town, along with a juvenile boy (under the age of 17) were all arrested in relation to this incident. They have all been bailed pending further investigations.

