Car thieves steal Suzuki Sidekick from GT

(CNS): While Hondas have proved to be a firm favourite among local car thieves, this weekend the auto bandits turned their attention to a Suzuki Sidekick, which they stole from Main Street in George Town between 8am on Wednesday, 6 December, and 7:30am Friday 8 December. The blue car, registration 166 484, was reported missing on Friday evening. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police