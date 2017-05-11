Premier commits to 60% cut in gun smuggling
(CNS): The premier has committed to investing “whatever it takes” into police resources and the creation of a national coast-guard to fight the rising gun crime in the Cayman Islands. Alden McLaughlin has said that if the Progressives are returned to office in two weeks time, one of the priorities for their second term will be to reduce the number of weapons making their way onto the islands by sea by 60%.
Speaking at a press meeting following the launch the PPM’s manifesto, McLaughlin, who has served as home affairs minister during this administration, was not able to say how much investment he believes would be required or why the government has committed to that figure. He said he was still waiting to see the police commissioner’s final plan to deal with and improve the police service, which would set out the costs and goals.
But the premier said that regardless of the costs, it was a priority for his next administration to address crime. He said, “We have to strengthen our border control.”
McLaughlin said that because most of the illegal weapons coming into the islands are coming by sea from Jamaica, Honduras and other neighbouring jurisdictions, this is where the focus would be. He said he had spent a good deal of time talking with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne about creating a dedicated national coastguard to focus on interdiction, investing in the necessary equipment, including night vision capabilities for the helicopter, better technology and new boats, if necessary.
“It is ambitious but it is something that is doable,” he said, adding that the PPM was committed to improving border control. It is hoped that this will reduce the crime which is being fuelled by the illegal gun importation.”
After four years spent stabilising public finances and building the economy, the PPM appears to be heading for a spending term over the next four years, and investing in anti-crime measures is high on the agenda.
The party leader said finding the resources to tackle the “significant” and increasing gun crime was “absolutely critical”, as he gave an undertaking to allocate whatever was needed. He spoke about taking “radical steps” to cut the number of guns coming in, which would in turn cut crime. But without the resources the police cannot tackle this problem, he noted.
McLaughlin said government was about priorities and this was one of the top seven for government. He said they would ensure that the funding needed would be made available, even if it mean taking resources from elsewhere, though he did not indicate the need for increasing fees.
“Safety and security must be one of the most significant issue for any administration, otherwise all the rest of it is for nought,” he added.
Category: 2017 General Elections, Crime, Crime Prevention, Elections, Politics
Mr Premier it makes no sense of talking about cleaning up the crime and guns from the outside of the house, when the inside of the house stays dirty and corrupted . But we know it’s all big talk and promises for votes .
Hello, not from your island, just a visitor here (who’s paying attention). This “press release marketing statement” might be the silliest thing yet from a political figure seeking reelection.
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE, I beg of CNS to push the envelope on this one. Seriously. That’s babble on babble right here. That’s like saying all non-scuba divers shall be responsible for reducing the lionfish population by 60% themselves..for good.
A delusional stategey before even considering plausible tactics-
Should be zero tolerance on guns, gangs and illegal motorbikes/cars
What about the DUMP??
It must be a #1 priority! The only thing of real value we have is our health. When you have your health, you have everything. When you do not have your health, nothing else matters at all.
I want to smoke what he is smoking.
60% the equivalent of a D grade, that’s Progressive guys! Vote PPM cause we’ve got 99 problems and Alden is the sulution for 60%. Give me a P give me a rogres can’t spell the rest cause Alden only allowed 60% of the letters.
Which would you prefer ?
(1) Interdict about half of our illegal guns and drugs at our borders or (2) have McKeeva become Premier and increase able bodied Caymanians by 50% into Welfare……for more political votes.
I prefer the possibly of achieving number 1 because every corner I turn in West Bay I’m seeing number 2 being well established.
Remember 60% of our NAU budget comes directly to West Bay and of the 29 Murders in the Cayman Islands over the past 10 years, 20 were committed in West Bay.
Can anyone explain to me why McKeeva and Capt Whogene should not be booted out of West Bay ?? It’s a shame and a disgrace what is happening in our district.
It’s like we are living on the west side of Chicago or in the middle of Detroit.
Fellow Caymanians………please help us rid West Bay of our career politicians on May 24th 2017 !!
@3:59pm, Where did you get those stats from???? Seriously, WB has the highest amount funds from NAU???!!! That is absurd.
What a bunch of crap!
Pretty good election advertising Al but not pretty good enough. How about 90 to 100 percent?
There is no need to create another expensive department such as the Coast Guard. Just employ and train the Police and Customs better . Man the dam thing with Police/Fire/Immigration & Customs officers . That way you have it all covered
“it’s election time”
Cut importation of guns by 60%!
Build a wall around Cayman. Expats will pay for it.
Get Caymanians jobs building Cat boats
Get rid of solar power
And lastly
Make Cayman Great Again.
This should be the PPM message to us.
Mr Premier you’re out sir!
At least he mentions this problem and brings it to light, a lot more than the “independents” and udp/cdp are promising.
what a joke. This is the time you trying deal with gun crime. Try so go sit down with your politricks. Just looking vote. where did this 60% come from? Are they just pulling random numbers out of a hat?
60% of what number ? How will he quantify the number of guns coming onto the island, and what about all the guns already here. One of the most ridiculous statements ever made as part of a pre-election PPM Manifesto.
Commits to cut gun smuggling by 60%????? That’s very hopeful of him. That means the remaining 40% will be out to commit the same level of outlaw behavior.
You had the last 4yrs sir, why wait until now???
Prior needs to be given to the rise in crime and our social issues and fast before it permanently destroys our tourism industry.
This wasn’t their focus last term, they achieved most points in their previous manifesto. Also, isn’t this the police’s job anyway to cut it 100%? Can’t put the blame on Alden.
So we must believe you did not do it in the last 4 years because? you were busy?
Marco and him were busy patting each other on the back and wondering why nobody before noticed that when you ignore the laws and give a permit to anyone who can pay, revenues and surplus goes up.
He was too busy thinking about sorting out the dump.
Four years in office and election day is around the corner and you know commit to fighting gun importation???? Its been a problem for over a decade!!!
He just playing ‘Play It By Ear’ with the Cayman citizens. Whatever sounds good he will play…kinda like the mariachi band at Bananas/Ropers right Alden?
I am struggling with this commitment. 60% of what?, if we have no idea how many guns are being smuggled how will he know if he has achieved his objective.
Because he will have gotten 60 percent of the wotes.
How about illegal biker and their crimes…seems all the biker bandits already “follow” Alden.
Why can’t we do something ON the streets before we do something IN the streets.
Ummh, obvious question comes to mind….Why did Mr. Premier not reduce it by even 1% these past 4 years??? Under his leadership gun crime and gun importation have risen dramatically. Just another Election Promise in Wonderland that he will make to get back in power. Once back in, he will forget about it as fast as the wind blows. Mr. Premier, look at Singapore if you want to cure your society’s ills. Start with flogging – that will put an end to 70% of the b.s.
Sounds good Mr. Premier; remember this too: we already have an extremely large number of unlicensed fire-arms on-island as well as other weaponry which need to be confiscated, the perpetrators charged followed by a conviction and then focus on the incoming threats.
Tip: criminals (the “smart” ones), don’t keep unlicensed fire-arms at there homes, they bury them near-by.
Some do, as proven in recent cases; but the really bad ones don’t. They know how the law works and so they work around it.
Therefore, police need to be watching all closely to catch them in the act.
Lastly, I think it’s common knowledge folks that most shipments land in EE; most guns, drugs and illegal immigrants land right up here in EE. This is where you need to start….EE.
Sadly it took an election to get the Governments attention
and the attention will be gone May 25
He should build a great great wall, and make Jamaica pay for that wall
Lol
Mac would never agree.
Only 60%?
That’s progressive PPM 2017 For the people 60%!
