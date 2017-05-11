Premier commits to 60% cut in gun smuggling

(CNS): The premier has committed to investing “whatever it takes” into police resources and the creation of a national coast-guard to fight the rising gun crime in the Cayman Islands. Alden McLaughlin has said that if the Progressives are returned to office in two weeks time, one of the priorities for their second term will be to reduce the number of weapons making their way onto the islands by sea by 60%.

Speaking at a press meeting following the launch the PPM’s manifesto, McLaughlin, who has served as home affairs minister during this administration, was not able to say how much investment he believes would be required or why the government has committed to that figure. He said he was still waiting to see the police commissioner’s final plan to deal with and improve the police service, which would set out the costs and goals.

But the premier said that regardless of the costs, it was a priority for his next administration to address crime. He said, “We have to strengthen our border control.”

McLaughlin said that because most of the illegal weapons coming into the islands are coming by sea from Jamaica, Honduras and other neighbouring jurisdictions, this is where the focus would be. He said he had spent a good deal of time talking with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne about creating a dedicated national coastguard to focus on interdiction, investing in the necessary equipment, including night vision capabilities for the helicopter, better technology and new boats, if necessary.

“It is ambitious but it is something that is doable,” he said, adding that the PPM was committed to improving border control. It is hoped that this will reduce the crime which is being fuelled by the illegal gun importation.”

After four years spent stabilising public finances and building the economy, the PPM appears to be heading for a spending term over the next four years, and investing in anti-crime measures is high on the agenda.

The party leader said finding the resources to tackle the “significant” and increasing gun crime was “absolutely critical”, as he gave an undertaking to allocate whatever was needed. He spoke about taking “radical steps” to cut the number of guns coming in, which would in turn cut crime. But without the resources the police cannot tackle this problem, he noted.

McLaughlin said government was about priorities and this was one of the top seven for government. He said they would ensure that the funding needed would be made available, even if it mean taking resources from elsewhere, though he did not indicate the need for increasing fees.

“Safety and security must be one of the most significant issue for any administration, otherwise all the rest of it is for nought,” he added.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Crime, Crime Prevention, Elections, Politics