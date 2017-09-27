Trailer smashes car in another major collision

(CNS): There was no let-up for the RCIPS traffic unit Tuesday, after a busy weekend of crashes and smashes on local roads. Just before 7:45 this morning another collision on Huldah Avenue saw the emergency services out in force when a trailer from a truck unhitched and collided with a vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction. The driver of the smashed car was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was extensive damage to his vehicle. Signs and other roadside property was also damaged by the runaway trailer. The matter is now under police investigation.

Category: Local News